Larson elected chairman of Ogle County Board

Bruce Larson, 66, of Stillman Valley, was chosen as chairman of the Ogle County Board on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – Bruce Larson, 66, of Stillman Valley, was chosen chairman of the Ogle County Board following a 20-0 vote during Monday’s reorganizational meeting at the historic Ogle County Courthouse.

Larson replaces John Finfrock who retired last month following 14 years on the board, 5 as its chairman.

“I will try and be the best Ogle County Board Chairman since John Finfrock,” Larson joked after the vote.

Vice Chairman Patricia Nordman of Oregon was reelected as vice chairman, also by a 20-0 vote. Four members were not present at Tuesday’s meeting.

“Thank you everyone for having confidence in me,” Nordman said.

After the meeting, Larson said he intends to help “grow the county in a sensible way”.

“I don’t intend to shake up anything drastically,” he said. “I appreciate the other board members’ votes of confidence.”

Larson joined the board after retiring as a public service administrator for the Illinois Department of Employment Security. “I worked there for 30 years,” he said.