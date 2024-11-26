Art studio to be open Nov. 30 for Oregon’s Candlelight Walk

The Eagles Nest art studio will be open from 3-8 p.m. Nov. 30 during Oregon's Candlelight Walk. The studio is located at Conover Square Mall, 301 N. Third St., Oregon, on the second floor. (Photo provided by Marsha Berhens)

OREGON – Members of the Eagle’s Nest Art Group will host an art show Saturday, Nov. 30, at their Conover Square studio during Oregon’s annual Candlelight Walk festivities.

Several art group members will be on hand, welcoming visitors in their Conover studio from 3-8 p.m. There is no cost and parking is plentiful.

A wide variety of work created by the ENAG members will be on display and available for sale. The work includes both large and small pieces in oil, ink, watercolor, acrylic, photography, calligraphy, glass, ceramic, wood, and oil pastel. Prints of original art and greeting cards are also available.

“If you would like to learn more about ENAG and its offerings, this is a perfect time to come in and get to know more about our programs, classes, and art shows,” said Marsha Behrens, ENAG member. “Come and enjoy an evening of community fun, music, refreshments, and art. This is a relaxed, informal event that is sure to please the entire family and put everyone in a holiday spirit.”

The art studio is located at Conover Square Mall, 301 N. Third St., Oregon, on the second floor, with an elevator available.