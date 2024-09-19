Oregon police issue statement about alleged threat made to high school

OREGON – An alleged threat of violence made against the Oregon High School on social media is under investigation, Oregon Police Chief Matt Kalnins said in a press release late Wednesday night.

“The Oregon Police Department was informed today of an alleged threat of violence made against Oregon High School, reportedly planned for Friday, Sept. 20,” Kalnins said in the Sept. 18 release. “The threat was discovered on social media and is currently under investigation by local law enforcement in cooperation with the FBI-Rockford Office and the Oregon School administration.”

As a precautionary measure, Kalnins said all students believed to be involved in the incident will not be attending school on Thursday, Sept. 19, while a full investigation is conducted.

“At this time, we believe there is no immediate danger to the school, and it will remain open for normal operations. However, to ensure the safety and well-being of all students and staff, there will be an increased police presence d11ring the school day,” he said.

“The Oregon Police Department takes all threats seriously and is committed to the safety of our community. We appreciate the ongoing support and cooperation of the Oregon School District, parents, and students as we work to resolve this matter.”

Earlier this month, Dixon police said a “possible threatening statement” made about Dixon High School was not a viable threat. Dixon police located a juvenile student that they believed sent the message at a residence in Dixon and determined there was no immediate concern or threat to Dixon High School or any other school.

A wave of hoax threats were also reported in Kane County schools a week ago.