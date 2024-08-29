Oregon hires Taylor Buckwalter as new patrol officer

Oregon Mayor Ken Williams (left) hands Taylor Buckwalter her badge after swearing her in as the city's new patrol officer at the City Council meeting Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – City Hall was packed with well-wishers Tuesday when Taylor Buckwalter was sworn in as a new police officer.

Family and friends of the Rochelle native made sure to take lots of photos and videos of her swearing-in ceremony administered by Oregon Mayor Ken Williams.

“Thank you for choosing us instead of Rochelle,” Williams said.

Oregon Police Chief Matt Kalnins told the council that Buckwalter, 27, has been a lifelong resident of Rochelle.

”After graduating from Rochelle High School, she pursued higher education at Kishwaukee College, earning an associate degree, and later completed her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville,” Kalnins said. “In 2019, she gained hands-on experience through an internship with the Rochelle Police Department.”

During those 18 months, Kalnins said, Buckwalter worked at a local physical therapy clinic in Oregon, where she built strong connections with community members.

“Her lifelong passion for law enforcement is driven by a deep desire to help those in need and apply her knowledge and experiences to support people from various backgrounds,” Kalnins said. “We are really excited to bring Taylor on to our department.”

In her free time, Buckwalter enjoys weightlifting, listening to music, spending time with family and friends, and exploring new places, Kalnins said.

Buckwalter will begin 16 weeks of training Sept. 2 at Sauk Valley Community College’s police academy. Her starting salary is $52,691. In addition to Kalnins, she joins six other officers in the department.

Her hiring follows the resignation of Sgt. Tad Dominski, who took a position with the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office in August after 10 years with Oregon.