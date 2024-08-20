Motorcycles cruise into Oregon for ‘Back the Blue’ event for law enforcement

Motorcycles fill the North Fifth Street parking lot in Oregon on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, as their riders stop for lunch at the Ogle County Brewery and Bad Ash Cigars during the Back the Blue Motorcycle Rally. The 100-mile ride started in Winnebago County and wound its way through Ogle County with stops in Oregon and Leaf River. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON — Motorcycles and their riders rumbled into town Saturday for lunch and maybe a cigar as part of a 100-mile escorted ride through Winnebago and Ogle counties in support of law enforcement.

The Ogle County Brewery and Bad Ash Cigars, 110 N. Fourth St., provided the noon stop for 200-plus bikes and their riders in the Back the Blue Motorcycle Rally. Riders started their trek in Machesney Park and then wound their way down through Oregon and Leaf River before heading back to Winnebago County.

The loud line of motorcycles was escorted on the route by police cruisers and included Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana riding on his red Harley Davidson.

“We do this as a community event,” Caruana said as he enjoyed a cigar in the Bad Ash cigar lounge. “We want to let people know we are out here for them and today they are out here for us.”

Bikers cruised into Oregon on Illinois 2, turned west onto Franklin Street and lined their rides in the North Fifth Street parking lot, just south of the Oregon Coliseum.

There, riders were treated to pulled pork barbecue, beverages, and cigars – provided by Ogle County Brewery and Bad Ash.

Liz Vos said Bad Ash Cigars had hosted the event in previous years, but brought the event to the city’s downtown after their store moved from its former location on River Road to 110 N. Fourth St.

“This is an annual event for Bad Ash and this year 300 bikes and their riders are right downtown,” Vos said. “They came from all over. The city was great in facilitating this for us.”

Dan Erdmann of Rockford eats his lunch while sitting on his Harley at the Ogle County Brewery and Bad Ash Cigars during the Back the Blue Motorcycle Rally in Oregon on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. (Earleen Hinton)