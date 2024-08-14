Summer concert series continues in Mt. Morris

Heartache Tonight, an Eagles tribute band, performed at the Mt. Morris Jamboree on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. Performances continue Friday, Aug. 16, and Aug. 23. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

MT. MORRIS — The 1960s tribute band, SHiNDiG! returns to the Jamboree Music Series at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, ready to deliver a trip back to a diverse decade of rock and roll music.

“Covering over 90 different bands from that period of time where music told the story of an entire generation – early 60s, British invasion, psychedelic, pop, girl groups, Woodstock, are all part of the show,” said Larry Ubben, Jamboree organizer. “Everyone fortunate to see their performances here in years past will readily attest to the excitement this band brings to the stage.”

The Mt. Morris Senior and Community Center will serve hamburgers, hot dogs, brats with all the fixings, chips and drinks.

Just 4 Fun Ice Cream and Bill’s Famous Lemonade will be there, too, all starting to serve at 6 p.m. Ewe and Me Acres will have a fresh produce stand with a variety of fruits, vegetables, baked goods, jams, jellies and dog treats on the campus along with other craft and plant vendors from 5-8 p.m.

“Other attractions will be available on either side of the bandshell during the concert. Encore’s Old Sandstone Art Gallery will feature a show and the new location of the Mt. Morris Historical Museum will also be open in the newly renovated College Hall,” Ubben said. “The Campus will be extra festive with the ninth annual U.S. National Straw Sculpting Competition underway featuring new sculptures and many from years past on display around town.”

The Jimmys, Friday, Aug. 23

The Jimmys make their return to the Mt. Morris bandshell at 7 p.m. Aug. 23.

“One of the hottest tickets on the summer festival circuit and recent recipients of many more Madison Area Music Awards, Jimmy and his stellar group bring their high energy show back to the Mt. Morris Jamboree for a two-hour performance,” Ubben said.

The Jimmys have played a unique blend of blues, soul, funk and R&B for 12 years.

“With multiple awards under their belts, and a growing legion of fans, the band will give everyone a good time to remember for a good long time. Get yourself to this next performance and see what all of the fuss is about,” Ubben said.

Concessions for the evening will be provided by the Mt. Morris Fire Department serving walking tacos and Pepsi products. Berryview Orchard will have their famous Aronia Berry Lemonade Slushies, and the Let Freedom Ring Committee will also be serving sloppy joes, hot dogs, chips and drinks. Grandpa’s and Just 4 Fun Ice Cream will be there as well, all starting at 6 p.m.

Ewe and Me Acres will have a fresh produce stand with a variety of fruits, vegetables, baked goods, jams, jellies and dog treats on the Campus. Various craft and plant vendors will be open from 5-8 p.m.

Dirty Fishnet Stockings, Saturday, Aug. 24

Local rockabilly band Dirty Fishnet Stockings returns Saturday, Aug. 24, with a concert starting at 7 p.m.

“DFS first started as a group that was to be a rockabilly Christmas band called ‘Ted & The Mistletones’,” Ubben said. “The idea exploded into something much bigger, wanting to take the band further than playing just the holidays. DFS was proud to be inducted into the Rockford Area Music Industry’s Hall of Fame. This high energy band brings a show of rousing favorites from the 50s, 60s and more. Always a good time, make sure you don’t miss this event.”

The ninth annual National Straw Sculpting Competition Straw Fest Day continues on the campus.

Concessions for the day are provided by vendors including Maxson’s Manor serving chili, hot dogs, nachos, pulled pork sandwiches, coleslaw, chips, hand-crafted fudge, cookies and drinks, all starting at noon.

Saint James Lutheran Church will serve barbecue, hot dogs, chips, homemade pies, apple dumplings, soda and water starting at 5 p.m.