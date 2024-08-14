Oregon hires Kalnins as new police chief

Oregon Mayor Ken Williams (left) hands Matt Kalnins his new badge after the City Council hired Kalnins as Oregon's new police chief on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024.. Kalnins had been serving as interim chief. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON — After serving as the city’s deputy chief for a year and interim chief for 44 days, Matt Kalnins was unanimously hired as chief Tuesday night.

Kalnins graduated from Oregon High School in 2001. He was employed as a correctional officer with the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office before joining the Oregon police force in 2006. He was promoted to deputy chief in February 2023.

“I have watched Matt’s career develop the past 18 years,” said City Manager Darin DeHaan, who served as the city’s police chief for several years before being hired as city manager. “I know he holds the police department and the community in the highest regard. Matt has dedicated himself to making Oregon a safe place for our citizens, businesses and visitors. I am confident that Matt will continue to make great strides in his career development, and he will provide a positive leadership role for our esteemed police department.”

Kalnins has held various roles, including working as Oregon schools’ resource officer and has also served as an instructor at the Sauk Valley Community College Police Academy.

After his hiring was official, Kalnins said he wants to continue the department’s efforts with community policing.

“We need to take care of our citizens,” he said. “Thank you to all my guys and the council for this opportunity.”

In June, commissioners approved a separation agreement with former chief Joe Brooks following a short closed session.

Brooks had been off duty for several months for personal reasons when the mutual agreement was made to end his employment, effective July 1. Brooks was appointed chief in 2022 after Shawn Melville left the city to pursue other employment.

Commissioner Melanie Cozzi was one of several council members who praised Kalnins for his work with the department before and during Brooks’ absence.

“You really do have such a positive impact on this community,” Cozzi said.

Kalnins is in the process of completing his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. He will earn $100,000 as chief, DeHaan said.

Kalnins and his wife, Lynn, have three children. He is the grandson of Marian and the late Elmars Kalnins of Mt. Morris and son of Sandy and Alan Nordman, also of Mt. Morris.

“He is a sports enthusiast and loves watching his kids play softball, basketball and flag football,” DeHaan said.