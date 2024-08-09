Register now to hear possible plans for roadwork on Route 2 between Byron and Rockford

The Illinois Department of Transportation is holding.a town hall by telephone on Aug. 15 about proposed construction on Illinois 2 between Byron and Rockford. (Earleen Hinton)

DIXON – If you want to know what the Illinois Department of Transportation could be planning for Route 2 between Byron and Rockford, mark Thursday on your calendar and wait for a call.

IDOT is hosting a telephone town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 15 to discuss proposed improvements for Route 2 in Ogle and Winnebago counties.

“IDOT is finalizing a study that is examining transportation needs and solutions for 10.5 miles of [Route] 2 from [Route] 72 in Byron to Beltline Road south of Rockford,” according to a news release sent Aug. 8. “The project will provide a safe, more accessible corridor by addressing existing geometric deficiencies and roadside hazards, enhancing adjacent recreational facilities, and protecting the environment and scenic values along the route.”

Among the proposed improvements in this project are additional shoulders, bicycle and pedestrian facilities where appropriate and additional passing lanes.

A construction date has not yet been determined.

As part of the study process, IDOT wants to hear from the public to better understand how the project may affect the community and environmental resources along the corridor, according to the release.

“Residents can participate in the town hall meeting through landline or mobile phone,” according to the release. “No call in is required. Instead, the project team will directly contact the participants on the night of the meeting. The format is similar to a live talk radio show – participants can listen, ask questions, share concerns and participate in live polling.”

To register to attend the meeting, visit bit.ly/registerillinois2.

For information, contact Chad Spreeman with IDOT at 815-284-5934 or Chad.Spreeman@illinois.gov. More information is available on the project website at http://idot.click/n34.