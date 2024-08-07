Oregon’s National Night Out offered plenty of cool fun

Taylor Stacy, 12, of Byron, decides where to make her hand print on the blade of an Oregon snowplow as she gets some help from city employee Corey Fry during the Oregon Police Department's National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. The event was co-sponsored by the Oregon Park District at River's Edge Experience. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON — Cooler temps and cool trucks made for a pretty cool night for everyone at Oregon’s National Night Out on Tuesday.

The Oregon Police Department and Oregon Park District offered plenty of family fun from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at River’s Edge Experience, 103 S. First St.

The event gave kids a chance to see big firetrucks, city plows and “Big Jenny,” a super-sized tow truck. Bouncy houses and an art area and free food were also part of the event.

Eliza Swedberg, 3, of Lost Lake, didn’t hesitate when she was asked if she wanted to sit in the driver’s seat of the Oregon Public Works backhoe. With the help of her dad, she climbed into the cab and instantly started moving control levers.

Taylor Stacy, 12, of Byron, and her friend Audrey Belter, 8, of Stillman Valley, made their way to the city’s plow truck to paint their hands and then leave their handprints on the plow’s blade.

“Yep, we definitely need a green one right up there,” said public works employee Corey Fry as he helped direct Taylor.

Oregon Interim Police Chief Matt Kalnins and School Resource Officer Tim Brechon manned the police booth, chatting with kids and their parents while handing out flying discs that had “Oregon Police Department” on them.

Other activities included ax throwing sponsored by E.D. Etnyre, live music by Well Strung and sponsored by Circle G Farms, and an art station sponsored by Oregon United Methodist Church.

National Night Out is a national annual community-building campaign designed to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

Events were also held in Byron and Mt. Morris.