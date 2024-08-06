Homeowners pitch in to plant new trees in Oregon

City workers plant a tree in the terrace at 604 Jackson St. in Oregon on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. The project is part of the city's plan to replace trees throughout the residential area. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON — Three-year-old Parker Smidt didn’t mind using some sweat equity for a new tree in front of his home on Jackson Street on July 31.

“I’m this big,” said Parker as he spread his hands high in the air. “It was hot, but I am big and strong. It is going to get bigger than me.”

Parker helped his dad, Mike, dig the hole for the Red Bud tree in the city-owned terrace at 604 Jackson St.

“We were excited to celebrate Arbor Day today by planting two new trees,” said City Manager Darin DeHaan. “We want to thank the residents who partnered with us to get the trees planted and give a big shoutout to Mike Smidt and his son Parker who battled the humidity and dug the hole for the new tree for us!”

Workers from the Oregon Street Department planted the first tree, a Hackberry, at 900 S. Second St. before heading to the Smidt home.

DeHaan thanked the city’s public works department for helping with the project on a day when temperatures climbed into the 90s and high humidity made for a very sweaty work day.

DeHaan said the city’s Tree Board and City Council helped Oregon receive its Tree City USA designation.

“We saw a significant loss, approximately 140 trees over the past 10 years, due to storm damage, age and the Emerald Ash Borer,” DeHaan said. “We are happy to see new trees being planted which will provide shade, oxygen and other natural amenities.”

The tree-planting project helps beautify the city while also providing a positive environmental impact, DeHaan said.

“Tree-lined streets are a part of our beautiful community charm. The benefits that trees provide is a long list, but some of which are reducing air pollution, providing oxygen, improve property values and reducing energy consumption,” he said.

Through the project, the city will match 50% of the cost if homeowners are interested in having a tree planted in their terrace. Applications can be made by contacting city hall or submitting a permit via the city’s website.

“We have approximately 500 open spaces in the terrace, which could accommodate different types of trees,” DeHaan said.

Varieties of trees accepted for the program can be viewed at https://cityoforegon.org/tree-related-permits-and-tree-planting-guide/.