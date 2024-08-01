4-H events, carnival, tractor, truck pulls all on the menu at Ogle County Fair

The Illini Tractor and Truck Pulls take centerstage at the grandstand at the Ogle County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 1. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON — It’s fair time in Ogle County! The Ogle County Fair, which includes the Ogle County 4-H Fair, runs through Sunday, Aug. 4.

The fairgrounds are located at 1440 N. Limekiln Road, west of Oregon and north of state Route 64. Gates open at 7 a.m. each day.

Daily ticket information

$10 - Entrance Pass (includes ground entrance and carnival rides); Age 4 and under enter for free but there is a $5 charge for carnival wristbands for ages 4 and under.

$10 - Single Grandstand Event

$20 - One Day Pit Pass (available Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday and allows entry to the pit area only.)

Schedule of Events – Thursday, Aug. 1

7:30 a.m.: 4-H & Jr. Dairy Goat Milk Production Milk-Out, Building D (sheep barn)

8 a.m.: 4-H Swine Show, Building A (swine barn)

8:30 a.m.: 4-H Horse Show, Horse Arena

9 a.m.: 4-H Rabbit Show, Building B (rabbit barn)

9 a.m. - 9 p..m.: Exhibit Building Open

12-1 p.m.: Young Leaders, Ogle County Stage

1 p.m.: 4-H & Jr. Dairy Show, Building C (beef barn)

2-3 p.m.: Barber Shop Quartet, Ogle County Stage

3-9 p.m.: 4-H Children’s Farm, Near Main Gate Entrance

4 p.m.: 4-H Beef Show, Building C (beef barn)

5-9 p.m.: Carnival Rides Open

5 p.m.: 4-H Sheep Show, Building D (sheep barn)

5 p.m. Antique Tractor Parade (Perimeter of Grounds)

5-10 p.m.: Commercial Tent Open, (Near Fair Office)

6:30 p.m.: 4-H Bucket Calf Judging, Building C (beef barn)

6:30 p.m.: Illini Truck & Tractor Pulls (pit pass available), Grandstand

7-10:30 p.m.: Sheeze-it, Ogle County Stage

7:30 p.m.: 4-H & Jr. Dairy Goat Milk-Out Production Contest, Building D (goat barn)

For more schedule information, visit https://www.oglecountyfair.com/fair-schedule