Jonny Lyons and the Pride to rock Jamboree bandshell Aug. 2

Jonny Lyons and the Pride will perform at the Mt. Morris Jamboree on Aug. 2. The band made their debut performance at the free music series in 2022 and have returned each year performing hits by Johnny Cash and other Top 40 performers. (Earleen Hinton)

MT. MORRIS — Jonny Lyons and the Pride is ready to rock the Jamboree music series bandshell in downtown Mt. Morris at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2.

“Jonny knows how to command an audience, whether he’s fronting his band Jonny Lyons and the Pride, taking the stage as The Man in Black or the King of Rock and Roll, standing alone with an acoustic guitar or even laying down the drums for Lance Lipinsky in his band The Lovers. Whatever the occasion, you can be sure to expect an electrifying performance,” said Larry Ubben, Jamboree organizer.

The band has been a crowd favorite since making its debut at the free concert series in 2022.

Concessions for the evening will be provided by Chapter CU, P.E.O., which will be serving hot dogs, brats, chips, soda and water. Just For Fun Ice Cream and Bill’s Famous Lemonade will start serving at 6 p.m.

Ewe and Me Acres will have a fresh produce stand with fruits, vegetables, baked goods, jams, jellies and dog treats on the campus along with other craft and plant vendors from 5 to 8 p.m.

Heartache Tonight

An Eagles tribute band, Heartache Tonight, will return to the bandshell at 7 p.m. Aug. 9.

“With five number one singles and six number one albums, the Eagles are one of the most successful American rock bands of all time,” said Ubben. Their albums, Greatest Hits and Hotel California rank among the 20 best-selling albums in U.S. history.”

Ubben said members of Heartache Tonight, have been together since 2007 and “without question the finest Eagles tribute in the country”.

The band performs songs from all eras and all incarnations of the Eagles, including many of the individual members’ hugely popular solo hits,” he said.

Concessions for the night will be offered by members of The Evangelical Free Church of Mt. Morris who will offer a ground beef nacho bar with tortilla chips, taco meat, cheese sauce, sour cream, salsa and jalapenos. Home-baked goods provided by church members and water will also be available.

The Leaf River Lions will also be serving Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs, chips and drinks. Both Just 4 Fun and Grandpa’s ice cream truck will be there as well as Bill’s Famous Lemonade, all starting at 6 p.m., Ubben said.

Concert attendees can bring their chair or sit on the benches in front of the bandshell, two blocks south of Route 64 on Wesley Avenue.