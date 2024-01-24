Forreston man appears in court on sexual assault charges

The Ogle County Judicial Center is located in the 100 block of South Fifth Street in Oregon, Illinois. The building houses courtrooms as well as the offices of the Circuit Clerk, Probation, and State's Attorney. ( Earleen Hinton )

OREGON – A Forreston man has pleaded not guilty to the sexual assault of a teenage girl in January 2023.

Andrew Marshall, 22, is charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse and criminal sexual assault stemming from an alleged incident with a 16-year-old on Jan. 7, 2023. All three offenses are felonies.

Marshall pleaded not guilty to the charges when he appeared in Ogle County Circuit Court on Monday with his attorney, Brendan Caver of Rockford. He appeared in court again on Tuesday for a detention hearing in front of Judge Clayton Lindsey to determine whether he should be released from custody as his case proceeds through the court system.

Assistant State’s Attorney Melissa Voss argued that Marshall is charged with a “detainable” offense and should remain in jail.

“We are asking that the defendant be detained,” she said. “There is a real and present threat to the victim and the community. We believe there are no conditions that can mitigate that threat.”

Caver disagreed, arguing that despite the seriousness of the charges, conditions could be set by the court if Marshall were released from the Ogle County Correctional Center.

“No-contact orders would be sufficient,” Caver said claiming that the alleged offense happened at a party with friends where alcohol was involved. “There is not a stranger involved. There is not a risk of a random act. We believe he can be released while protecting the public.”

Caver also said Marshall is employed and has no criminal history.

Lindsey said Marshall had “very little criminal history” – only two traffic offenses – before the current charges were filed on Jan. 17.

“Mr. Marshall, up until this point, was a law abiding citizen,” said Lindsey before setting conditions for his release. “There is nothing in his bond report [to indicate] that the community is at risk.”

Lindsey said Marshall could not have any contact with the alleged victim “whatsoever” and ordered him to wear a Global Positioning System monitoring device when released.

Marshall’s next court date is at 10 a.m. Feb. 21 for a status hearing.