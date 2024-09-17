Charlie Brown, a Doggy Dash participant, looking for loving home

Alayna Young gets a puppy kiss from 8-month-old Charlie Brown, from Happy Tails Animal Shelter, at Polo High School's 2024 Doggy Dash on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Charlie Brown was one of two shelter dogs from the Happy Tails Humane Society who attended the fundraising event. (Earleen Hinton)

ROCK FALLS — Charlie Brown is a pup available for adoption through Happy Tails Humane Society, 1408 McNeil Road, Rock Falls.

He was all smiles when he joined 45 other dogs in the Polo High School’s “Doggy Dash” one-mile walk on Sept. 7 to benefit the animal shelter.

Michelle Longtin, Happy Tails’ director, brought the playful 8-month-old pit bull to the event.

Here’s some information about Charlie Brown: “He is a small handsome gentle boy. He loves everyone and everything. He even enjoyed being in a mile marathon on his first outing and had to say hi to all the other dogs and people. He is about 8 months old and is very smart. He loves his play group and makes friends super fast. He would make a great second family dog. He listens well and doesn’t want to upset anyone. He is ready for a home though! He has the cutest face!”

Happy Tails, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is a limited-intake, no-kill facility that shelters and cares for stray and abandoned dogs and cats until they are adopted into loving, permanent homes.

For information on how to adopt Charlie Brown, call or text 815-626-2994 or visit Happy Tails Humane Society.