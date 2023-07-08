Polo pool’s season going well, drawing crowds

POLO – Polo’s public swimming pool has been doing well in the six weeks since it opened for the season.

Located at Keator Park at 303 E. Webster St., Polo, the pool opened for the year May 27. It closes Labor Day weekend.

“[Attendance] has been really, really good,” said Alderperson Tommy Bardell, who is in charge of the city’s parks department. “The brightest spot, I think, is we offered morning and afternoon swim lessons in June. We’re offering them again in July. I’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback from the community about how the guards and managers handled that.”

Friday was the final day to sign up for this month’s swim lessons, he said.

“This is the second year the pool has run the concession stand on its own, and things are coming together for that thanks to the fundraising,” Bardell said. “That’s been a really positive thing for us, too.”

Rilley Peterson and Lizzy Stamm are co-managers for the pool and concession stand, he said. They did some repainting of the pool area before this season started.

“In the fall this year, we’re going to have some concrete improvements and have some more painting done to bring it back up to as nice as it’s been in many, many years,” Bardell said.

He said the space will undergo sandblasting and more painting after the season ends.

People can reserve the pool for parties during specific hours.

Parties can be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

“We’ve had a lot of those booked up,” Bardell said.

The Polo pool is open from 1 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. It is one of the last remaining outdoor public pools in the Sauk Valley area.

Costs

Daily admission

In-district residents: $3

Out-of-district residents: $5

Pool pass for in-district residents

Individual: $50

Senior citizen: $40

Family: $75

Add babysitter to pass: $15 (babysitter must be high school-aged or older)

Pool pass for out-of-district residents

Individual: $70

Senior citizen: $50

Family: $125

Add babysitter to pass: $25 (babysitter must be high school-aged or older)

Pool parties

30 or fewer swimmers: $100

31 to 60 swimmers: $125

61 or more swimmers: $150

Contact the Polo pool at 815-946-3514 or on its Facebook page for more information.