Obendorf: Making lemonade out of lemons at the museum

We were busy getting ready for the Polo Historical Society program, which was to be a travelogue by Krista, my daughter from Wisconsin.

We also had just finished with a trolley tour of the Raley family. That was a very busy Saturday since they were visiting Henry School, the Polo Lime Kiln, Aplington House and the Polo History Museum.

Beth was also putting the finishing touches on “A Walking Tour In Zenas Aplington’s Neighborhood” by lining up gals to help represent Caroline Aplington. Getting all our ducks in a row requires mental abilities but we just take each thing as it happens and everyone has a part.

Besides all the tours, Mike was handling the work being done on the Polo Museum building and finding someone to rent the home of Dr. Burns. Our minds are running in many different directions.

I was called into action with the Raley tour and I was to be at Aplington House. We have notebooks put together on most of our places and I pulled up on the internet all the information on Aplington House so I was ready.

On that busy Saturday we all gathered afterwards at the museum to talk over how it all went and our notebooks were then all placed back in the wire basket where they go. They will be ready for the next tour group.

As we talked then about the program coming up on the following Wednesday, we noticed that Kevin did not look well. By the next day we found out he was in the hospital. It was not yet then time to panic since Beth and Krista could handle all the tech stuff for the program coming up. Not only do we have a screen and pictures along with our programs, but Kevin does a Facebook video for those away and that has been very successful.

Beth’s family are certified to help with the shooting of firework displays and suddenly a day later they are back on again for a display off Navy Pier in Chicago from a boat. That is a once in a lifetime experience for Beth and for me it was panic time. How were we to handle everything at the museum? I did not have a clue. Somehow in my mind I figured Krista would take care of everything.

On Tuesday Krista came and we planted seed blankets in my flower bed for butterflies and humming birds like we did not have a care in the world. That evening word came that Kevin was out of the hospital and he would be at the museum on Wednesday evening.

So we were back to feeling great again and all was well with the world. However that did not last 24 hours since late Wednesday afternoon I got a call from Kevin. He is in an ambulance headed for the hospital after he was suddenly not feeling well at the museum. He did not have time to set up the equipment for the program.

By that time my family had all arrived and it would be up to my sons Bruce and Steve and daughter Krista to get all hooked up which they did. But they could not get the video going to stream it live.

Robin, Bruce’s wife, took care of getting the chocolate chip cookies ready and we were off to the races.

Fannie’s wedding dress of 1906 was an absolute hit and the program went great. I was exhausted by the time the evening was over. It had been some week but nothing ever runs smoothly and one learns to make lemonade out of lemons.

Betty Obendorf is the historian for the Polo Historical Society.