Oregon man pleads not guilty to armed violence and other weapon charges

The Ogle County Judicial Center is located in the 100 block of South Fifth Street in Oregon, Illinois. ( Earleen Hinton )

An Oregon man has pleaded not guilty to four felony charges stemming from a June 4 incident at his home.

Alec H. Rutherford, 33, appeared in Ogle County court Wednesday morning and through his attorney, Assistant Public Defender Eric Morrow, waived his right to a preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to armed violence, unlawful use of weapons, reckless discharge of a firearm and intending to use a prescription bottle loaded with buckshot ammunition and gunpowder as an explosive or incendiary device.

Morrow also entered a demand for a jury trial.

Judge Anthony Peska set Rutherford’s next court date for 1:30 p.m. June 25. That hearing will be in front of Judge John “Ben” Roe.

During a June 8 detention hearing, Ogle County State’s Attorney Mike Rock suggested that Rutherford may have been preparing for a potential “shootout” with police before being arrested.

All the charges stem from a June 4 incident at Rutherford’s home, where Ogle County sheriff’s deputies, members of Winnebago County’s bomb squad and officers with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to a report of gunshots being fired in the rural subdivision.

The call prompted police to evacuate some residents from the subdivision that is located 4 miles north of Oregon, alongside a public golf course.

Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle said gunshots were reported during the 911 call, with additional gunshots reported while officers were en route around 4 p.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene, Rutherford exited the residence without incident and was taken into custody, VanVickle said. No one else was in the home with Rutherford during the incident, but VanVickle said Rutherford was armed with a loaded pistol and an explosive device when taken into custody.

During the detention hearing, Rock said Rutherford was wearing a camouflage uniform and carrying one pistol in his waistband and a prescription bottle loaded with buckshot ammunition, gunpowder and a fuse as an explosive or incendiary device, when he exited the home

Rutherford has been held in the Ogle County Jail since his arrest and has been denied pretrial release following a detention hearing, where a judge determines whether to release a defendant from custody as their case proceeds through the court system.

Morrow said Rutherford cooperated with police when they arrived at his home and all of the guns discovered by police had been legally purchased.

He said Rutherford did not have a criminal history, and there was nothing prohibiting him from having firearms.

Both Morrow and Rock agreed that Rutherford should be evaluated for mental health issues.