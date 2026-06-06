Rochelle man to remain in jail on charges of threatening police

A Rochelle man charged with threatening a police officer in May will remain in the Ogle County Jail as his case proceeds through the court system.

Jeffrey E. Phillips, 46, was denied pretrial release Wednesday, June 3, following a detention hearing at the Ogle County Judicial Center in Oregon.

Phillips is charged with three felony offenses of threatening two Rochelle police officers on two separate occasions and one misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.

According to court records, Phillips threatened a Rochelle police sergeant on May 1 when he said he would “kill” him if he came to his residence.

On May 15, Phillips was charged again when he told another Rochelle police officer “when you let me out of this car, I am going to put blood on your face” and “I will call you tonight. I will shoot fireworks off, and I will kill you tonight if I have to”.

Both of those charges are Class 3 felonies, punishable by 2 to 5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Phillips is also charged with resisting arrest on May 15. That charge is a misdemeanor punishable by two days in jail or 100 public service work hours.

The May 1 charges were filed May 20 and the May 15 charges were filed May 26. Phillips was denied pretrial release on all the charges and has been held in the Ogle County Jail following his arrest May 24.

On Wednesday, Assistant State’s Attorney Melissa Voss told Judge Anthony Peska that Phillips told a Rochelle police sergeant on May 1 to “never come to my door or I will kill you” when the officer called about a fireworks complaint.

Phillips’ attorney, Monica Prisco, argued that Phillips should be released from custody. She said he was employed as a caregiver for a Rochelle woman and had no criminal history.

Prisco said the alleged threats were made over the telephone and were not physical confrontations.

“He could be ordered to wear a GPS monitor and not have any contact with police,” Prisco said.

“Your request is denied,” replied Peska, adding that there were “numerous” reasons to deny release, “including threats to officers.”

Phillips’s preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. June 24.