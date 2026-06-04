Flanagan: Summer is here at the Rochelle library

We are so happy to see all of our patrons. Our new HVAC system is up and running. The library is the coolest place in town. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

We are ready to get this summer started and looking forward to seeing all of you at the library this summer!

Summer reading is here and Book Bucks are back! We have started our summer reading program. “Plant A Seed, Read” is our theme and we have something here for everyone. Check out all our programs on our website, rochellepubliclibrary.org. The entire schedule with descriptions is available. Follow our Facebook page for updates and the most current information.

“The benefits to readers in a summer reading program include: Encouragement that reading become a lifelong habit, reluctant readers can be drawn in by the activities, reading over the summer helps children keep their skills up, the program can generate interest in the library and books, and it being summer, the program can just be good fun and provide an opportunity for family time.” (https://libguides.ala.org/summer-reading/benefits)

Reading can become a lifelong habit. I have worked at the library for many years and have seen parents, who came in as young readers, bring their children in to check out materials. These families are creating multi-generational readers. Families that read develop learning skills that help them when making decisions because they are informed. We see families who come in together to check out materials for everyone. They use the library as a family outing, so each individual can check out a material that interests them.

With the invention of the computer, tablet and smart phone, kids are overloaded with electronics. Their minds are used to being totally consumed with color pictures and fast-moving graphics. Many of our reluctant readers will tell us that reading is boring or we have nothing they like to read. It might take a few tries but most of them find something they can check out at the library. We have graphic novels, video games, movies and e-books available for checkout. We also have books on many subjects. Once the right subject is found, things begin to change and reading starts to become fun again.

Reading over the summer will help keep reading skills up. When you leave for summer break and never read for two months, your skills begin to fall backwards. Keep your reading skills in top shape by reading something over the summer months. When you go back to school in the fall, reading will be easier and you will be ready to move forward.

We hope enjoying the summer reading program is part of your summer staycation plans. When patrons come to our programs it generates interest in the library. Make books part of your summer plan. Come to a program and see what the library has to offer. We have many different types of materials ready to go home with you. We hope to see you this summer! We have some “eggciting” surprises.