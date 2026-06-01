Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center’s Alzheimer’s support group meets June 4

The following events are happening at the Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center:

Biscuits and gravy

The center’s biscuits and gravy breakfast is every Wednesday from 8-10 a.m. The first Wednesday is the community breakfast with the mayor.

Support group

Thursday, June 4: 2 p.m. The center will have its monthly Alzheimer’s caregiver support group. Join to share stories, find support and get helpful tips.

Cardio drumming

Are you looking for a new way to stay active, boost your energy and have fun? Join in for a high-energy fitness class that combines movement, rhythm and music into a workout that feels more like a party than exercise. Starting on Tuesday, June 2, there will be a cardio drumming class. The cost is $2 per class for members and $3 per class for non-members.

Bridge

Do you like to play bridge or would you like to learn? Every Wednesday at 1 p.m. a group meets to play in the coffee shop.