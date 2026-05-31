Oregon man pleads guilty to sexually abusing teenager

An Oregon man pleaded guilty Thursday to sexually abusing a teenage girl who worked with him at a fast-food restaurant.

Brett A. Barnes, 42, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and was sentenced to concurrent sentences of 4 years probation as he appeared in Ogle County Circuit Court with his attorney, Public Defender Kathleen Isley.

Four other charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement, Ogle County Assistant State’s Attorney Matthew Leisten told Judge John “Ben” Roe.

Barnes was charged with abusing a 16-year-old girl during incidents between May and July 2025.

Leisten said Barnes and the girl were coworkers at an Oregon business when the alleged incidents occurred at Barnes’ residence.

During Thursday’s hearing, Leisten read an victim impact statement submitted by the girl.

“I was 16 years old and this was my first job,” Leisten read. “My job was very important to me and that was taken away.”

She said she continues to work through the trauma she experienced and characterized it as emotionally draining. She said Barnes’s actions made her feel “unsafe, uncomfortable, embarrassed and shamed.”

“I am working through carrying that emotional weight...fueled by being punished for being a victim,” she wrote. “I believed that coworkers were there to help me and protect me.”

As part of the plea agreement, Barnes was sentenced to 328 days in jail, but that condition was satisfied since he had already served 164 days in the Ogle County Jail.

In addition to the standard conditions of a probation sentence, Barnes must submit to DNA testing as well as STD and HIV screenings, not consume alcohol, cooperate with any counseling or assessments ordered by the probation department and have no contact with the victim.

As part of a supplemental sentencing order, Barnes must undergo sex offender therapy and cannot be employed where minors are frequently present.

He can only have supervised visits with minors who are related to him and may not possess any sexually explicit materials and must provide passcodes to probation officials for any electronic devices he uses or owns.

After his probation sentence has ended, a 2-year order of protection will begin forbidding him from contacting the victim and ordering him to stay 1,000 feet away from her residence.

“The order of protection is on top of the probation for two years after your probation sentence is over,” Roe told Barnes.

Roe also ordered Barnes to pay $1,200 in fines and court costs, payable at $50 per month.

All of the charges filed against Barnes were Class 2 felonies punishable by 3 to 7 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections upon conviction, followed by two years of mandatory supervised release. Convictions also require registration as a sex offender.