Garage sale at Oregon Church of God is June 11 to 13

The Oregon Church of God annual garage sale, hosted by the mission committee, will take place June 11-13 at the church.

The church is located at 860 W. Oregon Trail Road in Oregon.

The three-day sale is Thursday, June 11, from 3-7 p.m.; Friday, June 12, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, June 13, from 8 a.m. until noon.

The sale is “donations based” (no set pricing). All proceeds will go to fund the work of the mission committee, which includes monthly support for the Mt. Morris Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry and Oregon’s Lifeline Food Pantry and additional support for family camp. The committee also sends monthly support to Lord’s Harvest International, which supports foreign missions.