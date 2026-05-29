Obendorf: Farmers market in full swing in Polo

Thursday afternoon I headed over to the Polo Farmers Market and found it to be a busy place.

I went straight to Beth’s table and got some of her cinnamon rolls made with honey. They were just as good as her orange rolls, but I do love those the best. I think it is because of my relationship with John Maxson since that is where I had my first orange rolls. John was the best baker and I loved working for him.

After I had made my purchases from Beth, I turned and next to her was a young gal with a table full of sourdough bread. I am a pushover for bread of any kind so I came home with one of her loaves of bread. It was wonderful and this past weekend when Steve and Cheri were here, they agreed.

Polo’s Farmers Market is also on Saturday mornings, which is different from previous years. I had preordered orange rolls and Beth brought them over to the car. I was glad that I did not have to get out of my car because I was having trouble with a leg.

Earlier in the week I had worked with my roses. We evidently had a colder winter than I thought because I have many rose canes that are dead in my rose bushes. It was a tangled mess. They are a very old rose put there by Bob and Thelma Jones. They are beautiful when given the proper care but I am getting too old to handle the big canes anymore.

By the next day I could hardly walk and I had to take it easy. But lurking in the back of my mind was an envelope I had gotten from the state. It was my dreaded driver’s test I had to take and that simply needed to be done. So on a Friday I made my yearly trek to Chadwick. I usually use my cane but with my bad leg, I had to use my walker. I wondered if they would think that I was another old lady that needed to be off the road.

But they were very pleasant and very busy at 8 a.m. I found out that they open at 7:30 a.m. ready to handle the business of the day. I passed my driving part in fine shape and I will be driving for another year. I can easily get to Dixon and Byron for doctor’s appointments and Mt. Morris to Bruce and Robin’s place. That about does it for me with driving out of town.

Then over the weekend here came Steve and Cheri to help me with things that need to be done. Steve and I headed out to the rose bushes and we tackled the tangled mess. It now looks lovely and neat again. It will bloom in June around my birthday.

Family will again be gathering at that time. My brother David and his wife Rebecca will be coming and also Bill from Florida. I will see the great-grandchildren again and I always enjoy that. But first will be graduations and we have one in the family and that is Daniel in Mt. Morris.

Betty Obendorf is a historian for the Polo Historical Society.