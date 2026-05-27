First Fridays Open Mic is June 5 in Oregon

Mike Bratt, on the left, was accompanied by Denny Jacobson as the opening act at last month’s First Fridays Open Mic. (Photo provided by Lowell Harp)

The First Fridays Open Mic presents its monthly show at the Oregon VFW on Friday, June 5. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, although a jar is available for donations.

This indoor event attracts many talented performers, but musicians and singers of all skill levels find acceptance from its supportive audience. A lottery will take place at 6:15 p.m. to assign times for each performer.

The VFW is located at 1310 W. Washington St. in Oregon. It provides ample parking, along with the availability of a restaurant and bar within the building. A fish fry runs from 4-8 p.m.

Interested parties who have questions can contact Jerry Tice at 815-449-2660.