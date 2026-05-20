Headon of Rochelle earns doctor of veterinary medicine degree

Amanda Headon, daughter of Dr. Cassandra and Lance Headon of Rochelle, graduated from the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine with a doctor of veterinary medicine degree in May 2026.

The college is one of 35 accredited veterinary schools in the United States.

Headon and her fellow graduates in the class of 2026 were educated under an innovative veterinary curriculum pioneered at Illinois.

The Illinois curriculum focuses on integrating the clinical skills and basic sciences relevant to veterinary practice throughout the four-year doctoral degree program. Students in the Illinois program, unlike those in other veterinary curricula, spend 15 weeks during the first two years of study embedded in veterinary practice areas and practicing clinical skills in an extensive learning center equipped with models and simulations.

Headon graduated from Rochelle Township High School in Rochelle. She obtained her undergraduate degree from University of Tennessee at Martin, earning a bachelor’s degree in veterinary sciences in 2022.

After graduation, Headon plans to return home to begin a career in mixed animal veterinary medicine with a primary focus on large animal and equine care. She looks forward to serving the agricultural community and providing quality care to the animals and clients who depend on it.