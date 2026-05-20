Grand opening, ribbon cutting held for The Echelon in Rochelle

A grand opening was held May 16 for The Echelon in Rochelle.

The recently remodeled downtown building at 422 Cherry Ave. is now home to Down Range Firearms, photography businesses Kitty’s Kaptures and JuliaVsoftstudios, more business suites, a meeting room and living spaces.

The building is owned by Matt Gerard, owner of Down Range Firearms, which was previously located at 303 Cherry Ave. The 422 Cherry Ave. property had been vacant for 13 years. The building is 120 years old and was previously the Savings & Loan building.

In October 2025, the Rochelle City Council unanimously approved a tax-increment financing redevelopment agreement with Gerard for the building renovation project, including tuck pointing, doors, renovation of office and residential spaces, and a roof.

Gerard said the work during recent months has included “a lot of blood, sweat, tears, money and stress” along with cooperation and community building.

“I’ve had so many volunteers come out and help with this because they want to see it be successful,” Gerard said. “Myself and my team and friends have put in so much time. Sometimes every night of the week and every weekend we were here working on floors, electrical and building furniture and the gun vault. It’s been a labor of love by everyone who wants to be a part of this and what we’re doing. It’s just been sheer will.”

The space has seen a transformation over the past year, which Gerard called “surreal” to see.

“I remember when there was no power or heat in the building,” Gerard said. “Now we have marble floors in the lobby and a new storefront facade and new doors. And hundreds of people have been here today. I couldn’t ask for a better grand opening, especially when thinking about what it was. It was a derelict building that was falling apart a year and a half ago. Now it has a main floor that’s usable, beautiful, occupied and moving forward.”

The Saturday event served as a collaboration with the Downtown Rochelle Association and other downtown and Rochelle businesses. Vendors were on site serving sweet treats and drinks, and yard sales were held throughout the downtown area.

Gerard said he wanted the day to be about the downtown as a whole, not just The Echelon or Down Range Firearms. About 400 people attended the event throughout the day, he said.

“I am trying to turn The Echelon into a focal point that has everything on site to attract people,” Gerard said. “Part of that is getting involved with other businesses. We want to revitalize our downtown the way it needs to be done. The town hasn’t been successful in the past 10 years, and we want to spearhead that. That’s why I wanted to include everyone today and make it about the community.”

Future phases are planned for The Echelon project. Two apartment spaces will be renovated to be used as Airbnbs. Gerard said two areas in the basement are in the works for redevelopment into a wine and liquor-only speakeasy with live music, and a cigar lounge.

Gerard said the basement projects will require the city and legislation to be on board. Preliminary design and investor work are underway on those projects, which Gerard would like to see get started by the end of 2026.

“We want to have cool features that highlight the history of the building,” Gerard said. “It would be centered in the old coal basement in the back room and we’ll keep the old coal-burning furnace and boiler and make it a centerpiece. We want to have simulated coal and glass floors and make it a unique experience. We want to make it a centerpiece for the downtown to bring people into the area. That will all be dependent on funding and partnerships. We’re working on design and we’re actively looking for an investor to build the speakeasy.”

Gerard called the community’s support of The Echelon project “incredible.” He enjoyed seeing Saturday’s turnout and showing interested patrons around the renovated space. The downtown area being abuzz was a sign of good things to come for the downtown area, he said.

“Today says that the downtown business community is ready for a rebirth,” Gerard said. “The city wants it, the downtown business district wants it. Everybody wants it. It’s just looking for people to take that step and risk and work together. No one can be successful down here alone. The only way we’re going to be able to bring life back to our downtown district is if we get cooperation from everybody involved. Working together is how we move forward.”