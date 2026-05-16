Cop on a rooftop: Rochelle Police Department raises money for Special Olympics Illinois

The Rochelle Police Department held its annual Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser for Special Olympics Illinois at Dunkin Donuts in Rochelle on Friday, May 15, 2026. (Jeff Helfrich)

The Rochelle Police Department held its annual Cop on a Rooftop event at Dunkin Donuts on May 15 to raise money for Special Olympics Illinois.

Officers and dispatchers of RPD were in the drive-thru and on the roof, interacting with the community and accepting donations. RPD Sgt. Ryan Beery said the event saw “a great turnout” with steady support starting just before 6 a.m.

“It’s fantastic to see the support of the community,” Beery said. “This is the epitome of what the community of Rochelle is. We have a great community, and they donate to great causes. The officers and dispatchers are here meeting and greeting everyone, and kids and families come out. It’s a great total community event that everybody can get behind.”

The entire department comes together for the event each year, with some officers and dispatchers attending after working the night shift the previous evening. The event is the first of RPD’s summer community events. It will hold its annual torch run to benefit Special Olympics Illinois on June 10 and National Night Out on Aug. 4.

“I love doing things like this as a department,” Beery said. “I wish there were more things we could do throughout the year together. This is always a great start to the year for us. We get through winter and the cold, and we’re starting to break into spring and summer when our events come up. It’s a great way to put our best foot forward.”

Beery said the Cop on a Rooftop event allows RPD personnel to interact with the community outside of a law enforcement capacity, such as an emergency call or a traffic stop. He thanked the Rochelle community for its support on Friday,

“This is what it’s all about,” Beery said. “Smiling faces, the officers up on the roof, and waving at everyone and representing our department and the city of Rochelle in a great way. The people here and this day really embody what it means to work for the Rochelle Police Department. It’s a great event, and we’re happy to be a part of it.”