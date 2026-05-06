Rochelle library’s Flanagan: National Get Caught Reading Month!

Thank you for your patience. We are working to get our new HVAC system installed in a timely manner. Our old HVAC system has been working since 1989. After 37 years, we needed a new energy-efficient system.

The inside of the building will be closed throughout the month of May. The library will offer curbside service for our patrons. Park at the library in our designated coned area and call us at 815-562-3431. We will be happy to assist you.

The library staff wants you to be able to get your materials throughout this time. Curbside service for materials will be available from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays. There will be no curbside service on Saturdays.

Curbside hours may vary based on the progress of work each day. We will provide further updates as more information becomes available via our social media channels. The library staff is here to help you. If you have any questions or need assistance, please do not hesitate to ask. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time.

May is National Get Caught Reading Month, a campaign that aims to encourage people of all ages to enjoy literature and share their love of it with others. In a study done for Scholastic Publishers, researchers found that less than 50% of children ages 9 and 17 read for enjoyment.

At a time when a child can build a habit for a lifetime, this number is alarmingly low and seems to correlate with the low amount of adults that read for pleasure as well.

In the same study, Scholastic found that a child between the ages of 6 and 11 is more likely to be a frequent reader if they are currently read to at home, they were read to 5 and 7 days a week before nursery age, and if they were less likely to use a computer as fun. The common theme to encouraging a healthy relationship with books is reading aloud with children and being a good role model for them by consistently bringing books into the home as a family activity.

Summer reading is coming soon. Our first summer reading day is planned for June 1. Ms. Ashley has been working to get our summer schedule finalized.

“Plant a Seed, Read” is rooted in the concept of farm-to-table. A farm grows food that nourishes our bodies; a library grows ideas that nourish our minds. Both food and stories connect us to our family, culture, economy, and ecology. iREAD 2026: Plant a Seed, Read will provide a context for exploring culture, history, science, health, and human connection.

We have many exciting programs for all ages planned for this summer. Come to the library during your summer vacation and see what we have to offer.

Have fun, read, try a new activity and let your imagination soar. We have a great library and want to share all of our activities with you this summer. We will be open soon and ready to celebrate summer reading. See you soon.

Sarah Flanagan is the director of the Flagg-Rochelle Public Library District.