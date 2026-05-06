Oregon High School music program to hold concerts May 9 and 16

FILE: The Oregon High School Jazz Band performed at the Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques & Americana on Dec. 20. Here are Caleb Ehrler on piano, Sebastian Wright on guitar, Ethan Rowe and David Eckardt on percussion. (Earleen Hinton)

The Oregon High School music program will hold its last two concerts of the year in May.

The spring concert begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 9, and the jazz showcase will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 16.

Both performances are in the Oregon Junior Senior High School music room and are free of charge.

The Oregon music program finished third in the state for the IHSA Class B Sweepstakes Competition. All four ensembles received Division I Superior ratings at the IHSA Organizational Contest. Oregon has now placed in the top three for five consecutive years.

“The concert band and concert choir have prepared fun and challenging music for their May 9 program, including some of the highlights from the state contest,” according to a news release. “The jazz showcase is always a blast with a more casual and relaxed atmosphere.”

This year will be extra special as the jazz band will be premiering a symphony written by director Andy Eckardt. The piece is based entirely on the music of Supertramp, and will feature Chicago saxophonist Ian Letts.