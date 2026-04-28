Rochelle boys track wins Rocket Invite title, girls track third: Rochelle News-Leader sports roundup

The Rochelle girls track team took third at the Rocket Invite at Rock Falls. (Photo provided by Rochelle track )

Boys Track and Field

Rocket Invite

At Rock Falls, Rochelle ran away with the Rocket Invite title with 163.5 points, well ahead of runner-up Riverdale’s 90.

Rochelle’s Hunter Bivins broke his school record in the 300-meter hurdles that he previously broke on April 14, being clocked in 39.88 seconds.

Rochelle’s Andrew Nuyen set a meet record in the pole vault with a season-best height of 16 feet, 7 inches.

Rochelle’s Wyatt Worthington was fourth in the 300 hurdles, just off state-qualifying time with his 43.44 seconds finish.

All of Rochelle’s relays posted season bests. Its winning 4x100 relay of Caden Goodwin, Bivins, Reece Harris and Nathaniel Rosas set the meet record of 43.55 seconds and moved closer to the school record of 43.39 seconds.

The second-place 4x200 relay of Jaden Martina, Harris, Aaron DeClerck and Rosas ran in 1:32.97, just off the state-qualifying time.

The 4x400 relay of Declan McGee, Collin Handel, Jacoby Cropper and Lucas Tautz took third in 3:37.09.

Also, Rochelle’s Tyler Johnson won the 800 in 2:00.83 and the 1,600 in a personal best 4:37.90. Johnson, a sophomore, is four seconds away from breaking the Rochelle fresh-soph record of 4:33.24 from 1977, one of the program’s oldest records.

Rochelle also set the meet record in the 4x100 throwers relay, the Aaron Hernandez, Andrew Johnson, Chase Beatty and Nolan Johnson clocked in 48.23.

Girls Track and Field

Rocket Invite

Rochelle placed third with 97 points, behind Bureau Valley (119) and Riverdale (111).

Rochelle’s Carol Carpenter won the 3,200 (12:34.55), Samantha Overton the pole vault (2.13 meters) and Elyse Manning the triple jump (10.00 meters).

Jasmin Walsh was second in the 100 hurdles (17.12 seconds), as was the 4x400 relay of Manning, Walsh, Kyrie Cragin and Lily Wengelewski (4:18.87).

Cragin third in the 800 (2:29.38), as was the 4x200 relay of Ryelee Bogle, Kaliyah Cathina, Manning and Gwen Dolyn O’Dell (1:50.17).

O’Dell was fourth in the 100 (13.11) and 200 (26.15), as was Maddie Peska in the discus (25.83).

Boys Tennis

Rochelle 3, Princeton 2

Rochelle swept all the doubles matches, getting wins from Mark Green and Connor Hunley, Noah McKinney and David Eckardt and Sam Sergeant and Amor Lara.

Belvidere North 3, Rochelle 2

Hunley/Philip Winters and Sergeant/Lara won doubles matches.