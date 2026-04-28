Bearrows: An update on city projects and council decisions

As we enter the month of May, I am proud to reflect on the progress and activity happening throughout our great city of Rochelle. With warmer weather upon us, our streets and sidewalks are busy with walkers and cyclists. I urge everyone to remain vigilant while driving to ensure the safety of all residents and visitors.

A major highlight this month is the appointment of Mr. Zeke Jackson as our new city manager. After a competitive selection process with more than 40 outstanding applicants, Zeke emerged as the ideal candidate to lead Rochelle into its next chapter. We are excited for him to join us on June 8 and look forward to the innovative ideas he will bring to support our city’s growth and vitality. I thank all the candidates for their interest and dedication to public service.

Our city council has been hard at work advancing key initiatives that will benefit Rochelle for years to come. We adopted an ordinance to address nominal balances on inactive utility accounts, streamlining our processes and improving efficiency. We also approved an amended power purchase agreement that will secure long-term, stable power rates, protecting our residents and businesses from market volatility.

Infrastructure remains a top priority. Construction at the West substation is progressing, with several important components purchased this month. These infrastructure projects are crucial not only for enhancing our electric grid (within our service area), but also for fostering an environment where commercial, industrial and residential developments alike can thrive.

Downtown Rochelle is undergoing exciting renovations. While we recognize the temporary inconveniences caused by construction, we encourage everyone to support our downtown businesses by using Lincoln Highway for access during this period. Your patience and patronage are deeply appreciated. Special thanks go to Jenny Thompson for her diligent communication with business owners and to our dedicated community development, street and engineering departments for their hard work daily to see this whole project cross the “finish line”.

Recreation and quality of life remain central to our mission. We secured a grant from OSLAD to build a new pickleball court at Fairways Golf Course and Luna, responding to strong community demand. This amenity will not only serve our residents but will also attract visitors and potential leagues from surrounding areas, further enriching our recreational offerings.

Financial stewardship is always at the forefront of council decisions. I am pleased to announce that by establishing an interfund loan from our solid waste fund, we will finance the airport and tech center projects internally, saving the city nearly $900,000 and avoiding unnecessary bonds. Sincere appreciation goes to Sam Tesreau (interim city manager) and Matt Hoffman (finance director) and their respective departments for their collaboration on this important change.

Additionally, we ratified a new contract with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, ensuring excellent, reliable public power service for Rochelle through April 2028. We are very fortunate to have our own utility company, and therefore many thanks to Jillion Condon with our HR department and all others that participated in the process.

Looking ahead, the council is revisiting the data center proposal — an important decision that will impact our community’s future. We are committed to a thorough, thoughtful review to ensure Rochelle’s best interests are served.

In closing, I’d like to share another quote that I found, and it resonates with me as mayor: “In times of growth, the choices we make shape the legacy we leave. Let wisdom, courage and unity guide every decision, so our progress becomes a gift for generations to come.”

Thank you for your continued support and engagement. Enjoy the summer months ahead and stay safe.