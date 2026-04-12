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Ogle County News

Coal City man dies after car plunges into Nettle Creek in Morris late Saturday

A Coal City man died Saturday after his car veered off a road and went into Nettle Creek in Morris.

First responders are seen at the site where a Coal City man died Saturday night after his car veered off a road and went into Nettle Creek in Morris. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Emergency Management Agency)

By Eric Schelkopf

A Coal City man died late Saturday after his car veered off a road and went into Nettle Creek in Morris.

Sean Michael Rentauskas, 21, died in the crash, which occurred about midnight near the entrance of Gebhart Woods and Nettle Creek, according to a news release from the Grundy County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office and the Morris Police Department are investigating the crash. A preliminary investigation indicates that Rentauskas was driving east on Old Stage Road, approaching the curve at the entrance of Gebhart Woods.

For unknown reasons, Rentauskas failed to negotiate the curve and his vehicle veered off the road into Nettle Creek, according to the release.

Rentauskas was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead early Sunday.

No further details are currently available while the investigation into the crash continues.

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Eric Schelkopf

Eric Schelkopf

Eric Schelkopf, who is a Kendall County resident, writes for the Record Newspapers/KendallCountyNow.com, covering Oswego and Plainfield. Schelkopf, who is a Kendall County resident, started with the Kane County Chronicle in December 1988 and appreciates everything the Fox Valley has to offer, including the majestic Fox River.