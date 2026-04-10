Chesney: Pritzker should stop playing politics and put Illinois students first

A major opportunity for Illinois families awaits Gov. JB Pritzker, and once again, the question is whether he will play politics or listen to the people.

President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” created the new Federal Scholarship Tax Credit Program, which gives states the option to opt in and deliver real relief to students and families.

The program allows taxpayers to receive a federal tax credit of up to $1,700 by making donations to eligible scholarship-granting organizations (SGOs), which then provide scholarships to K-12 students for tuition, tutoring, books and other educational needs.

It’s a very straightforward idea: let families support students instead of sending every dollar into a bloated system that continues to fail them. Because the funding comes from private donations rather than new government spending, it expands opportunity without adding to Illinois’ already out-of-control budget.

And let’s be honest, Illinois is in no position to pretend it doesn’t need solutions like this. Families are getting crushed by taxes, businesses are leaving and the state continues to lag behind much of the country in growth. Instead of embracing something that actually helps people, we’re once again waiting to see whether the governor feels like cooperating.

Illinois voters have already weighed in, and they didn’t exactly whisper about it. They voted overwhelmingly in favor.

Residents in all or parts of 31 counties had the chance to weigh in on whether Illinois should participate. About 63% voted yes. In my district, counties like Carroll, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago all backed the measure, with support nearing 60% across the board. Voters were clear about what they want.

Here’s where it gets frustrating. Illinois students only benefit if the governor opts the state in. If he refuses, Illinois taxpayers can still take the federal tax credit, but their money will go to students in other states that actually chose to participate.

Think about that for a moment.

Families here could be helping fund scholarships across the country while students in Illinois get nothing. All because their own governor failed to act.

That outcome wouldn’t be surprising coming from this administration.

Pritzker does not have a strong track record of using federal resources to benefit Illinois families, unless of course it involved COVID-19 relief dollars that were poured into programs and mandates that did little to help the people actually footing the bill. Time and again, working families are told there’s no relief for them, while the state finds ways to spend on everything else.

Pritzker has also shown a willingness to walk away from federal opportunities when they don’t align with his politics. Programs championed by Trump, including efforts like “No Tax on Tips” and other forms of federal tax relief aimed at helping workers and small businesses, have been dismissed outright by the governor. Not because they wouldn’t help, but because they came from the wrong place politically. Illinois families are the ones left dealing with the consequences.

This is not about political games. It is about whether Illinois families get access to resources that can help their kids succeed. Tutoring, specialized services, and better educational opportunities are things parents are actively looking for, and this program helps make them more accessible without growing government.

So, the governor now has a choice. He can do what voters across Illinois are clearly asking for and opt into the program, or he can continue to play politics and let other states benefit from dollars generated by Illinois taxpayers.

At some point, the excuse-making has to stop. The people spoke, and they were clear about it. Ignoring that isn’t leadership. It is arrogance.

If Pritzker won’t fight for Illinois students, he should get out of the way for those who will. He needs to hear from the people he’s supposed to represent. Call his office. Contact your legislators. Make it clear that Illinois should be part of this program.

Illinois families are tired of being an afterthought. This is a chance to actually deliver something that helps them. The only question is whether the governor will get out of the way.