Ogle County announces marriage licenses issued in March

Ogle County recently released the marriage licenses it issued in March 2026:

Sean Smith of Winnebago and Kayle Pattat of Winnebago.

Dennis Schneider of Byron and Susan Ford of Mt. Morris.

Servando Hernandez Alanis of Rochelle and Jovita Lopez Regalado of Rochelle.

Dillon Keister of Leaf River and Mikaela Rinehart of Leaf River.

Ignacio Leija Martinez of Rochelle and Mariela Godina of Rochelle.

Xavier Trammell of Rockford and Inaara Zaveria of Rockford.

Christopher Lee of Davis Junction and Molly Young of Davis Junction.

Matthew Catenzaro of Woodstock and Sophia Neubauer of Harvard.

Hagen Jacob of Marengo and Megan Wolfe of Marengo.

Joseph Welu of Chana and Jasmyn Maxwell of Chana.

Dallas Stalkfleet of Oregon and Nicole Dunbar of Oregon.

Tyler Hubbard of Loves Park and Silvia Moreno-Martinez of Rochelle.