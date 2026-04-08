Stillman Valley resident sprayed with Mace, dragged down stairs during home invasion: court documents

The Ogle County Judicial Center is located in the 100 block of South Fifth Street in Oregon. ( Earleen Hinton )

Two people charged with breaking into a Stillman Valley home and battering one of its residents were released from custody Tuesday afternoon and ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device while confined to their homes as their cases proceed through the court system.

Jayla M.S. Turner, 19, and Latrell D. Williams, 20, both of Rockford, appeared in court Tuesday for their first court appearances after being charged with the felony offenses of home invasion, residential burglary, mob action, and criminal trespass to a residence.

Turner is also charged with the misdemeanor offense of endangering the life or health of a child – her 15-month-old child that police say was in the vehicle used during the alleged April 6 incident.

Ogle County sheriff’s deputies arrested Williams and Turner following a 1:31 a.m. incident Monday at a residence in Stillman Valley. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing, deputies said in a news release.

Court records for the home invasion charges, Class X felonies, accuse Williams and Turner of entering the residence without authority, knowing that one or more persons were present in the dwelling, and intentionally injuring a man by “spraying him with Mace, dragging him down a flight of stairs and striking him”, causing “lacerations, welts and abrasions”.

The mob action charges allege that Turner and Williams acted together to injure the man.

On Tuesday, Turner and Williams appeared before Judge Clayton Lindsey for separate detention hearings wherein a judge determines whether to release a defendant from custody as their case continues through the court system.

Criteria used by judges to make that decision include the nature of the alleged offenses, whether the defendant’s release would pose a “clear and present danger” to the community or certain individuals, and whether the defendant is considered to be a “flight risk” and will likely not appear again for scheduled court cases.

Assistant Ogle County State’s Attorney Matthew Leisten said when deputies arrived at the scene, they found a victim inside the home rinsing his eyes after being sprayed with Mace and dragged down a flight of stairs.

Leisten said witnesses told police that two people dressed in black or dark-colored hoodies had broken into the home. He said one of the people in the home had yelled to another person downstairs for help.

The intruders fled from the home, Leisten said, with Williams found sitting on a curb and Turner found in the backseat of the vehicle he said they had attempted to flee the scene in.

“Police found a can of bear Mace and two cell phones,” Leisten said, noting that Turner was holding her young child on her lap in the backseat of the car.

But Turner’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Brandon Gecan, said Turner was just an “unwitting observer” of the crimes.

“No witnesses said she did anything physical to anyone,” Gecan said. “She didn’t put her hands on anyone or did anything to anyone.”

Gecan said Turner was found in the backseat with her child because she was not driving the car as it attempted to flee the scene. He argued that at least one other person was involved in the incident, but had not yet been apprehended by police.

“She [Turner] was being driven away from the scene,” Gecan argued.

Leisten argued that Turner be detained in the Ogle County Jail in the interest of public safety and that of the victims.

Gecan argued for her release, asking Lindsey to set conditions that Turner be fitted with a GPS electronic monitoring device and ordered to home confinement in her parents’ Rockford home.

Lindsey said that while he had “significant concerns” about someone who was “willing to take a child to a crime scene” he agreed to release Turner with those conditions.

“You are not to leave your home for any other reason except for court cases,” he cautioned Turner.

Leisten also argued that Williams be detained, telling Lindsey that he apparently had an “unstable living situation” since he was unable to provide his current address in court documents.

“He doesn’t even know where he lives,” argued Leisten.

But Gecan replied that Williams could reside with his mother in Loves Park and that he didn’t know the address because she had just recently moved to another home.

Williams’s mother and Turner’s mother and father were present during the court hearings.

Gecan also told Lindsey that there was possibly a fourth person involved in the incident and that person may have been who witnesses described as being in the home. He said that person had not yet been apprehended.

And Gecan argued that Williams was also just a passenger in the vehicle and was asleep in the backseat of the car when the alleged crimes occurred.

Lindsey agreed to release Williams with the same conditions as Turner – GPS monitoring and home confinement.

“Whether you knew them [the victims] or not, you were there,” Lindsey told Williams. “You will be under home confinement. You are not to leave your home unless you are coming to court. You will remain in custody until you are fitted with that GPS device.”

Their next hearings are scheduled for 10 a.m. April 22.

Class X felonies are punishable by 6 to 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, with 3 years to natural life of mandatory supervised release. If convicted, defendants must serve 85% of their sentence and register as a sex offender upon their release.

Class 4 felonies are punishable by one to three years in prison and 18 months MSR. Endangering the life or health of child is a Class A misdemeanor.