Rochelle announces hiring of new city manager

The city of Rochelle announced the hiring of Zeke Jackson as its new city manager in a news release on Wednesday, April 8.

Most recently, Jackson has served the communities of Sister Bay, Wisconsin, and Waterford, Wisconsin. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from East Carolina University, a master of public administration from Wayland Baptist University, and is a credentialed ICMA city manager.

“I am both excited and humbled to have been selected by the city of Rochelle to serve as its next city manager,” Jackson said in the news release. “I hope to greet all of you as new friends soon; my family and I are honored for the opportunity to become a part of such an incredible community.”

Jackson will replace Jeff Fiegenschuh, who resigned in December to take a city administrator position in Washington, Illinois, after eight years as Rochelle’s city manager. City Engineer Sam Teseau has been serving as interim city manager since Fiegenschuh’s departure.

In December, the Rochelle city council voted unanimously to engage Arndt Municipal Support to conduct a search for Rochelle’s next city manager for a cost not to exceed $22,250.

Jackson specializes in economic development, the press release said.

“We are thrilled to welcome Zeke Jackson as Rochelle’s next city manager,” Mayor John Bearrows said. “His experience, enthusiasm for local government and strong interest in economic development – commercial, industrial and residential – make him a great fit for our community. Between his southern accent and Rochelle’s midwestern hospitality, we’re confident he will feel at home in no time.”

Jackson is expected to begin his new role on June 8, according to the news release. He and his family will be relocating to Rochelle.

Tesreau will remain interim city manager until Jackson’s first day on the job in June. He was offered the permanent role, the city’s press release said.

The city extends its sincere appreciation to Interim City Manager Sam Tesreau for his steady leadership during this period of transition,” the press release said. “As part of the selection process, Tesreau carefully considered the permanent role, as offered, and ultimately elected to continue serving Rochelle in his existing leadership position as city engineer.”