2 charged in Ogle County with home invasion causing injury

Two people have been charged in connection with a residential break-in in Stillman Valley.

Ogle County sheriff’s deputies responded shortly after 1:30 a.m. Monday to the 100 block of East Wilson Street in Stillman Valley for a report of a residential break-in.

Jayla M.S. Turner, 19, and Latrell D. Williams, 20, both of Rockford, were charged with home invasion resulting in injury, a Class X felony; residential burglary, a Class 1 felony; and one count each of mob action with force and criminal trespass to a residence with people present, both Class 4 felonies, according to court records. Turner also was charged with causing a child to be endangered, a misdemeanor.

Turner and Williams were taken to the Ogle County Jail. Both are set to appear in court at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to the release.