Ogle County property transfers for March 30 to April 3, 2026

Warranty Deeds

Javier Torres and Emily E Torres to Scott C Gagen, 1 Parcel: 10151 E Hickory Ridge Dr, Rochelle, $362,000

Polo Seed Company to Donald E Nelson Trustee, Donald E Nelson Tr, Marilyn K Nelson Trustee, and Marilyn K Nelson Tr, 1 Parcel in Buffalo Township: 14-05-200-014, $1,828,986.50

Brian Driscoll to Michael William Brettman and Kristie Brettman, 1 Parcel in Monroe Township: 12-19-100-010, $292,000

Nicholas R Liston to Terrence J Myelle and Anna M Yoke, 1 Parcel: 9345 N Oakleaf Ct, Byron, $419,000

Betty Jean Thoreson to Betty Jean Thoreson and Patricia April Harlo, 1 Parcel: 805 S 8th St, Oregon, $0.00

Melissa A Dyrdahl to Scott Alexander, 1 Parcel: 236 E 5th St, Byron, $150,000

Grant S Hilliard to Jac Venture Enterprises Inc, 1 Parcel in Marion Township: 10-01-308-001, $110,000

Lisa R Wedig and Charles E Davidson to Isidro Hernandez Guerrero and Teresa D Alvarado, 1 Parcel: 1164 Westview Dr, Rochelle, $162,000

Jennifer Rybicki to Edward Baeza and Kashef Baeza, 1 Parcel: 203 Sunset Ln, Mt. Morris, $115,000

Harvest Glen Llc to Luigi L Lago and Carole A Lago, 1 Parcel in Scott Township: 11-22-351-022, $24,500

Boyce Odell Wallin Jr and Jeannie Wallin to Matthew L Mcclain, 1 Parcel in Marion Township: 10-04-102-008, $295,000

Quit Claims

Joseph Floress and Heather A Floress to Joseph Floress and Heather A Floress, 1 Parcel: 325 W Willis Ave, Rochelle, $0.00

Monica Y Musselman to Monica Y Balentyne, 1 Parcel in Scott Township: 11-30-400-002, $0.00

Linda Kish to Lynette Roach and Madeline Roach, 1 Parcel in Taylor Township: 22-08-105-003, $0.00

Rachel Hutcheson and Lucas D Anderson to Rachel Hutcheson, 1 Parcel in Monroe Township: 12-21-476-004, $0.00

Kayla S White to Kayla S White, Lexi L Frankenberry, and Jeremy H Sachs, 1 Parcel: 5286 S Brookstone Dr, Rochelle, $0.00

Eloise Stice to Eloise Stice Trustee and Eloise Stice Tr, 2 Parcels in Pine Rock Township: 17-21-300-004 and 17-21-300-007, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Brian Rae Rothermel Trustee, Lester Rae Rothermel Tr, Midland States Bank Trustee, and Harlan E Rothermel Tr to Ryan S Nelson and Robyn Nelson, 1 Parcel in Buffalo Township: 14-05-100-001, $633,439

Kathleen Asselborn Trustee and Marian J Asselborn Irrevocable Tr to Todd J Schabacker, 1 Parcel in Flagg Township: 24-05-200-003, $606,878

Leatrice Yokoi-Moon Trustee, Leatrice Yokoi Moon Trustee, and Jane Yokoi Lv Tr to John Paschke, Ilana Rubel-Paschke, and Ilana Rubel Paschke, 1 Parcel in Pine Creek Township: 15-29-300-003, $2,020,880

Leatrice Yokoi-Moon Trustee, Leatrice Yokoi Moon Trustee, and Jane Yokoi Lv Tr to Kenkath Enterprises Llc, 1 Parcel in Pine Creek Township: 15-28-300-001, $1,967,611

Trisha L Vaughn Trustee, Steven M Pfeiffer Family Tr, Katherine M Pfeiffer Trustee, and Katherine M Pfeiffer to Christopher L Hull and Merci B Hull, 1 Parcel: 5857 S Brooklyn Rd, Rochelle, $385,000

Deeds in Trust

Dawn Warning to Dawn Warning Trustee and Dawn Warning Family Tr1, 1 Parcel: 5169 S Wendell Dr, Rochelle, $0.00

Betty K Barsellotti to Betty K Barsellotti Lv Tr and Laura J Bobisuthi Trustee, 2 Parcels in Pine Creek Township: 15-10-200-003 and 15-10-400-007, $0.00