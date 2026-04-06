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Ogle County News

Ogle County property transfers for March 30 to April 3, 2026

Property transfers

Property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

By Shaw Local News Network

Warranty Deeds

Javier Torres and Emily E Torres to Scott C Gagen, 1 Parcel: 10151 E Hickory Ridge Dr, Rochelle, $362,000

Polo Seed Company to Donald E Nelson Trustee, Donald E Nelson Tr, Marilyn K Nelson Trustee, and Marilyn K Nelson Tr, 1 Parcel in Buffalo Township: 14-05-200-014, $1,828,986.50

Brian Driscoll to Michael William Brettman and Kristie Brettman, 1 Parcel in Monroe Township: 12-19-100-010, $292,000

Nicholas R Liston to Terrence J Myelle and Anna M Yoke, 1 Parcel: 9345 N Oakleaf Ct, Byron, $419,000

Betty Jean Thoreson to Betty Jean Thoreson and Patricia April Harlo, 1 Parcel: 805 S 8th St, Oregon, $0.00

Melissa A Dyrdahl to Scott Alexander, 1 Parcel: 236 E 5th St, Byron, $150,000

Grant S Hilliard to Jac Venture Enterprises Inc, 1 Parcel in Marion Township: 10-01-308-001, $110,000

Lisa R Wedig and Charles E Davidson to Isidro Hernandez Guerrero and Teresa D Alvarado, 1 Parcel: 1164 Westview Dr, Rochelle, $162,000

Jennifer Rybicki to Edward Baeza and Kashef Baeza, 1 Parcel: 203 Sunset Ln, Mt. Morris, $115,000

Harvest Glen Llc to Luigi L Lago and Carole A Lago, 1 Parcel in Scott Township: 11-22-351-022, $24,500

Boyce Odell Wallin Jr and Jeannie Wallin to Matthew L Mcclain, 1 Parcel in Marion Township: 10-04-102-008, $295,000

Quit Claims

Joseph Floress and Heather A Floress to Joseph Floress and Heather A Floress, 1 Parcel: 325 W Willis Ave, Rochelle, $0.00

Monica Y Musselman to Monica Y Balentyne, 1 Parcel in Scott Township: 11-30-400-002, $0.00

Linda Kish to Lynette Roach and Madeline Roach, 1 Parcel in Taylor Township: 22-08-105-003, $0.00

Rachel Hutcheson and Lucas D Anderson to Rachel Hutcheson, 1 Parcel in Monroe Township: 12-21-476-004, $0.00

Kayla S White to Kayla S White, Lexi L Frankenberry, and Jeremy H Sachs, 1 Parcel: 5286 S Brookstone Dr, Rochelle, $0.00

Eloise Stice to Eloise Stice Trustee and Eloise Stice Tr, 2 Parcels in Pine Rock Township: 17-21-300-004 and 17-21-300-007, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Brian Rae Rothermel Trustee, Lester Rae Rothermel Tr, Midland States Bank Trustee, and Harlan E Rothermel Tr to Ryan S Nelson and Robyn Nelson, 1 Parcel in Buffalo Township: 14-05-100-001, $633,439

Kathleen Asselborn Trustee and Marian J Asselborn Irrevocable Tr to Todd J Schabacker, 1 Parcel in Flagg Township: 24-05-200-003, $606,878

Leatrice Yokoi-Moon Trustee, Leatrice Yokoi Moon Trustee, and Jane Yokoi Lv Tr to John Paschke, Ilana Rubel-Paschke, and Ilana Rubel Paschke, 1 Parcel in Pine Creek Township: 15-29-300-003, $2,020,880

Leatrice Yokoi-Moon Trustee, Leatrice Yokoi Moon Trustee, and Jane Yokoi Lv Tr to Kenkath Enterprises Llc, 1 Parcel in Pine Creek Township: 15-28-300-001, $1,967,611

Trisha L Vaughn Trustee, Steven M Pfeiffer Family Tr, Katherine M Pfeiffer Trustee, and Katherine M Pfeiffer to Christopher L Hull and Merci B Hull, 1 Parcel: 5857 S Brooklyn Rd, Rochelle, $385,000

Deeds in Trust

Dawn Warning to Dawn Warning Trustee and Dawn Warning Family Tr1, 1 Parcel: 5169 S Wendell Dr, Rochelle, $0.00

Betty K Barsellotti to Betty K Barsellotti Lv Tr and Laura J Bobisuthi Trustee, 2 Parcels in Pine Creek Township: 15-10-200-003 and 15-10-400-007, $0.00

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