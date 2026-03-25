Ogle County students named to Kish College’s fall part-time student honors list

Kishwaukee College has announced the students named to the fall 2025 part-time student honors list.

To be eligible for this honor, a student must have completed a minimum of six (but fewer than 12) semester hours of college-level courses at Kish, with a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.

The following Rochelle-area students have been named to the list:

Chana: Jack Anderson

Creston: Hayleigh Jones

Kings: Elise Hayenga

Rochelle: Michael Adams, Mavi Avila, Caylee Blish, Melina Castellano, Peter Koziol, Karma Lidren, Lisa Limonez, Matthew Long, Estephania Lopez, Dominic Molinaro, Luciana Monroy, Yessica Morales, Damian Nava-Barrientos, Yuelma Ortiz, Zegan Paul, Yandier Rincon, Rosalina Rodriguez, Victoria Sheehy, Jennifer Sidebottom, Isabela Singleton, Cecilia Vargas Magana, Madigan Williams

Steward: Abigail Tarvestad