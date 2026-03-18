VCCT to present ‘Gilligan’s Island: The Musical’ March 20-22, 27-28 in Rochelle

Terry Camplain (left) plays the professor in the Vince Carney Community Theater's upcoming production of "Gilligan's Island: The Musical". At right is Michael Hynek as the skipper. (Jeff Helfrich)

The Vince Carney Community Theater in Rochelle will present “Gilligan’s Island: The Musical” from March 20-22 and 27-28.

Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m. and the Sunday show is at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at the door or online at vcctrochelle.org.

Viewers will relive the antics of all the castaways from the well-known TV show and a special visitor to the island. The castaways will explore caves, read hieroglyphics and deal with aliens. The family friendly show will be set to a series of catchy tunes.

The show is directed by Will Mingus, assistant directed by Jim Whitten and the musical director/choreographer is Jenna Mingus. The cast includes Jenna Mingus as Gilligan, Michael Hynek as Skipper, Terry Camplain as Mr. Thurston Howell III, Karen Guler as Mrs. Lovey Howell, Amy Frank as Ginger, Steve Frank as The Professor, Camryn Whittaker as Mary Ann and J.R. Peach as the Alien.

“It’s a recreation of the original show,” Will Mingus said. “This is like an episode of Gilligan’s Island. In this episode, the castaways encounter some strange hieroglyphics in a cave and they seek the mystery of what they are and we have a special surprise guest that will join us at the end. It’s just Gilligan’s Island. It’s silly and campy.”

The shows will feature a cash bar, popcorn, and snacks on sale in the lobby at VCCT’s recently renovated building at the former Lincoln Elementary School. Will Mingus said VCCT members saw the show done in DeKalb a few years ago and thought it would be a good one to put on in Rochelle.

Will Mingus called the prospect of playing already established TV characters “a challenge” for the show’s cast.

“Because the more you try to imitate the characters exactly, the more people are going to notice that you’re not exactly that,” Will Mingus said. “We’re mimicking the general characteristics and style of the actors of the original cast. Our actors are bringing their own spin and level of humor to it. We did watch quite a few episodes and looked at things we could try to do. You’ll recognize the characters. But some of the characters in our show are written differently than the TV show.”

“Gilligan’s Island: The Musical” will be VCCT’s first production of three in 2026. This summer it will put on “Who’s Holiday”, a story about Cindy Lou Who all grown up. In the fall, it will produce a comedy mystery show, “Honeymoon at Graveside Manor”. Acts such as comedians will also perform at VCCT’s venue throughout the year.

The cast of “Gilligan’s Island: The Musical” will feature several veteran actors along with a few newcomers to the stage.

“We have an amazing cast,” Will Mingus said. “If people know Gilligan’s Island, that’s what they can expect. It’s like coming back to a familiar episode with the same campiness and silliness. I’m most excited about the fact that people are going to come and relive childhood memories. Those of us that grew up in that era grew up on reruns of that show. We’re going to take people back to that.”

The theater is located at 108 S. Main St., Rochelle.