Merry Martha Club in Leaf River sponsoring quilt raffle this spring

The Merry Martha Club, a Leaf River service organization, is sponsoring a quilt raffle this spring.

This year’s quilt was crafted by the late Sandy Copeland of Dixon, and donated to the Merry Martha Club by her family.

Copeland’s granddaughter, Olivia Stranberg, is a lieutenant with the Leaf River Fire Department, one of the recipients of the raffle proceeds. Other local organizations that benefit from the raffle proceeds include the Soaring Eagles and Busy Beavers 4-H Clubs, the American Legion and the Leaf River Mentoring Program.

The “Illusion” quilt is a popular pattern offered by several quilt companies, including Missouri Star Quilt Company. When you see it, think “checkerboard,” but with a twist. Each upper block is offset atop a lower block (which is the same across the entire quilt), so that the quilt seems to have dimension. It’s a great pattern to showcase a variety of colors within one design. This particular quilt features batik fabrics.

Raffle tickets can be purchased at the Oregon Women’s Club Antique Show the weekend of March 21-22 for $1 each, or six for $5. The show will be held at the Blackhawk Center in Oregon. Tickets may also be purchased at the Bertolet Memorial Library in Leaf River.

The winning ticket will be drawn at the conclusion of Leaf River Daze on Sunday, June 7. You do not need to be present to win. The winner will be contacted by phone.