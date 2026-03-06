Chesney: Why are Democrats afraid of voter ID?

For generations, Americans have believed in a simple principle that our elections should be honest, secure, and decided by the citizens of this country.

As the March 17 Primary Election approaches, that basic idea is under attack by far-left politicians who care more about gaining power than protecting the integrity of our elections.

One of the most basic ways we can secure our elections is by requiring a state ID or driver’s license when voting. It is simple. It is common sense. And it is supported by an overwhelming majority of Americans.

That is why I have introduced legislation to help protect the integrity of our elections. My legislation, Senate Bill 2226, would require voters to present a photo ID when casting their ballot.

At the federal level, the SAVE Act would move the country in the same direction by ensuring that only American citizens can participate in American elections.

President Donald Trump said it best in his State of the Union Address when he called on Congress to pass the bill. He said, “I’m asking you to approve the SAVE America Act to stop illegal aliens and others who are uncommitted persons from voting in our sacred American elections.” He added, “It’s very simple. All voters must show voter ID. All voters must show proof of citizenship.”

And he is right. It really is that simple.

So why is something this basic even controversial?

Because the Democrat political machine has spent years fighting against commonsense election security. Weak rules and loose standards create chaos, and chaos benefits the people trying to manipulate the system.

Democrats claim that asking someone to prove who they are when they show up to vote is somehow unfair. But that argument falls apart the moment you apply common sense.

Americans show ID to board an airplane.

Americans show ID to open a bank account.

Americans show ID to buy certain medications.

Americans show ID to rent a car.

But somehow asking someone to show ID to vote, one of the most important civic responsibilities we have, is suddenly too much to ask.

The American people are not buying that argument. According to the Pew Research Center, 83% of Americans support requiring voters to show a government-issued photo ID before casting a ballot. That level of support crosses party lines and reflects a clear national consensus.

There are only 12 states and the District of Columbia where voters can cast a ballot without showing identification. Those states include California, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont.

Notice anything they all have in common?

Every one of them is controlled by Democrats.

That is not a coincidence.

The same politicians who refuse to require voter ID are the same ones pushing policies that blur the line between citizens and non-citizens. They fight voter ID laws. They resist verifying citizenship. Then they expect Americans to simply trust that everything is fair.

That is not how you build confidence in elections.

Elections should be easy to vote in but hard to cheat. The Democrats’ approach looks very different. Easy to vote. Hard to question the results.

Voter ID restores confidence. It tells the American people that the system is being run honestly and that the rules apply equally to everyone. And no research has shown that voter ID requirements reduce voter participation.

The extremist Democrats in Washington and right here in Illinois are completely out of touch with the people they claim to represent. They would rather carve out loopholes than protect the integrity of our elections.

The American people deserve better.

If we truly care about protecting our democracy, securing our elections should not be controversial. It should be the bare minimum.

Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, is the Illinois state senator for the 45th District.