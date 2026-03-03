Ogle County releases February marriage licenses listing

Ogle County recently released the marriage licenses it issued during February 2026.

Brian Barnett of Forreston and Megan Hacker of Forreston.

Lenard Huhn of Kings and Danielle Williams of Kings.

Manuel Venegas Castaneda of Oregon and Jenna Foss of Oregon.

Ivan Nonato Nonato of Rochelle and Daniela Sanchez Hernandez of Rochelle.

Terry Gerber of Oregon and Karla Schabacker of Oregon.

Joseph Schiro of Sterling and Helena Michalek of Sterling.

Thomas Butler of Davis Junction and Rachel Woratschka of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.

Derek Dorsz of Westchester and Ellen Preston of Westchester.

Christopher Costner of Princeton and Angela Daszkiewicz of Amboy.

Erich Huber of Stillman Valley and Sandra Sims of La Porte, Indiana.