Ogle County releases February marriage licenses listing

By Shaw Local News Network

Ogle County recently released the marriage licenses it issued during February 2026.

  • Brian Barnett of Forreston and Megan Hacker of Forreston.
  • Lenard Huhn of Kings and Danielle Williams of Kings.
  • Manuel Venegas Castaneda of Oregon and Jenna Foss of Oregon.
  • Ivan Nonato Nonato of Rochelle and Daniela Sanchez Hernandez of Rochelle.
  • Terry Gerber of Oregon and Karla Schabacker of Oregon.
  • Joseph Schiro of Sterling and Helena Michalek of Sterling.
  • Thomas Butler of Davis Junction and Rachel Woratschka of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.
  • Derek Dorsz of Westchester and Ellen Preston of Westchester.
  • Christopher Costner of Princeton and Angela Daszkiewicz of Amboy.
  • Erich Huber of Stillman Valley and Sandra Sims of La Porte, Indiana.
