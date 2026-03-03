Ogle County releases February marriage licenses listing

Ogle County recently released the marriage licenses it issued during February 2026.
- Brian Barnett of Forreston and Megan Hacker of Forreston.
- Lenard Huhn of Kings and Danielle Williams of Kings.
- Manuel Venegas Castaneda of Oregon and Jenna Foss of Oregon.
- Ivan Nonato Nonato of Rochelle and Daniela Sanchez Hernandez of Rochelle.
- Terry Gerber of Oregon and Karla Schabacker of Oregon.
- Joseph Schiro of Sterling and Helena Michalek of Sterling.
- Thomas Butler of Davis Junction and Rachel Woratschka of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.
- Derek Dorsz of Westchester and Ellen Preston of Westchester.
- Christopher Costner of Princeton and Angela Daszkiewicz of Amboy.
- Erich Huber of Stillman Valley and Sandra Sims of La Porte, Indiana.