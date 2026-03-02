Ogle County property transfers for Feb. 23-27, 2026

Warranty Deeds

Michael Bailey to Kurt Thorson and Lynda Thorson, 3 Parcels in Taylor Township: 22-08-201-027, 22-08-201-028 and 22-08-201-029, $7,000

Juan G Munoz to Dean Ford and Michaela Renee Kendall, 1 Parcel: 800 W 1st Ave, Rochelle, $139,000

Lindsey Jensky, Daniel Jenskey, and Lindsey Lemar to Alfredo Mascorro and Valentina Mascorro, 1 Parcel: 126 W Shirley Ave, Rochelle, $273,000

John D Savage and Nancy W Savage to Rodney D Savage and Chery S Savage, 1 Parcel in Lynnville Township: 19-17-300-006, $140,000

Grandview Capital Llc to Mario Hernandez, 1 Parcel: 901 Garfield Dr, Rochelle, $140,000

Madeline S Fugate and Casey Martin to Erin Dietrich, 1 Parcel: 804 Jackson St, Oregon, $285,000

Patrick J Shippert and Whitney A Shippert to Oregon Apt Llc, 1 Parcel: 207 N 7th St, Oregon, $290,000

Gary E Hess, Gary Hess, and Gary Evan Hess to Joanne Besonen, 1 Parcel: 433 N Union St, Byron, $157,500

Michael T Peterson and Dena M Peterson to Lisa Tighe, 1 Parcel in Marion Township: 10-04-152-020, $340,000

Jessica Doeden to Relo Property Llc, 1 Parcel: 511 W North St, Polo, $26,000

Kristina Adkins to Shane Gilligan, 1 Parcel in Monroe Township: 12-21-478-001, $175,000

John K Murphy to Michael D Ingram and Debra L Ingram, 1 Parcel: 1204 Pickwick Dr, Rochelle, $310,000

Edward M Oneill and Savanna Oneill to Cole H Burke and Sarah K Burke, 1 Parcel in Marion Township: 10-16-100-011, $280,000

Allan W Scott and Dawn Scott to James Franz, 1 Parcel in Rockvale Township: 09-29-200-018, $555,000

Quit Claims

Barbara L Eyster and Barbara L Powers to Jeffry J Eyster and Barbara L Eyster, 1 Parcel: 627 N 10th St, Rochelle, $0.00

Jeffery Adkins and Kristina Adkins to Kristina Adkins, 1 Parcel in Monroe Township: 12-21-478-001, $0.00

Christian J Rodeghero to Trisha N Rodeghero, 1 Parcel: 1681 Squires Landing, Rochelle, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Lori L Steele Trustee and Lori L Steele Lv Tr to Richard Weber and Connie Weber, 1 Parcel: 1684 MT Morris Rd, Mt. Morris, $250,000

Deeds in Trust

Jason R Rahn, Ashley Nichole Rahn, and Ashley Nichole Rahn to Ashley Nichole Rahn Trustee and Ashley Nichole Rahn Tr, 1 Parcel in Scott Township: 11-22-330-009, $0.00