Oregon Park District marks 60 years of services, expansion and improvements

A referendum to establish the Oregon Park District passed by 56 votes in 1966. This year, the organization is celebrating 60 years of services, expansion and improvements.

The park district was formed because of the Oregon Women’s Club’s desire to see an indoor pool built in the city. That eventually took place in 1984 when the construction of a recreation center and pool was approved after three failed referendums.

In its early years, the park district acquired parks including Park East in 1972, Park West in 1980, Lions Park in 1982, Fairground Park in 1992, Williams Park in 1994, Mix Park and Carnation Park in 1995, Veterans Park in 1996 and Kiwanis Park in 1997.

In 1978, the Oregon Park District annexed the property of the Byron Nuclear Plant, drastically raising its property tax revenue, which allowed for elevated services. Nash Recreation Center opened in 1986 and expanded in 1989. In 1997, the park district built the Blackhawk Center, which is now owned by the Oregon School District.

In 2009 the park district was established as an Illinois Distinguished and Accredited Park Agency. Numerous park facilities have seen recreation expansions and renovations over the years, including Mix Park, Park West, Nash Recreation Center and Park East.

“There’s been quite the sequence of events that led us to today,” Park District Executive Director Erin Folk said. “January was the 40-year anniversary of the opening of the pool at Nash Recreation Center. And it’s still one of the premier indoor pools in the area. We’ve done a fantastic job maintaining the infrastructure. Maintaining our park properties has been a focus of the park district. It’s about balancing what we have and what we need for the future.”

The Oregon Park District’s 2026 events schedule in its 60th year includes a mother/son date night on March 6, a daddy/daughter dance on March 7, Easter egg hunts on March 27, a Park East grand opening on May 18, art in the park at Mix Park on June 9, concerts in the park from June 16-July 21, music at Park East on July 28, a Fall Fest in September at a to-be-determined date, and a 60th anniversary celebration on Dec. 8.

Folk said the park district has been collecting memorabilia from the past 60 years that will be showcased in the Nash Recreation Center lobby. The park district’s hub will see a face-lift at the end of March with new furniture, carpeting and lighting and an entrance refresh with new awnings.

“We’re really trying to focus on getting the community more involved this year and having events that people of all ages can really get excited about,” Folk said. “We want to get the whole community involved. We want to highlight where we’ve been and modernize and move forward.”

Folk has worked for the park district for 20 years, with 13 years as executive director. She called the 60-year anniversary “exciting” and said her tenure has seen the organization improve and adapt to changes in the community, along with working with other local government agencies.

Along with thanking staff for their work to maintain and improve park facilities and programs, Folk thanked the park district’s board members over the years for their work, vision and support.

“They’re very committed to the community and proud of how we serve it,” Folk said. “We get people in here all the time from outside the community that tell us they can’t believe this exists in this small town. To be part of something that’s lasted 60 years and has been impactful on the community makes me feel proud. There’s not many people in the community that haven’t had some type of interaction with the park district.”

Due to additional property tax revenue from the Byron Nuclear Plant, the Oregon Park District has a larger amount of amenities and services than a typical district of its size would. It exceeds the national average on parks, sports fields and park acreage per capita. Folk said she wants to continue to remind the community how fortunate the park district is to have what it has.

“I think the park district we have is a huge benefit to Oregon’s quality of life,” Folk said. “When people do move here, a lot of times we hear that a big reason was the park system. Oregon is a great place to live and raise a family. And we serve all ages. It’s a huge benefit to residents. I think it’s an advantage for Oregon. With what the city, park district and school district are all doing, people couldn’t go wrong with moving here.”

The Oregon Park District put a long-term capital replacement fund in place in 2019 for future improvements. Folk said those improvements will include playground replacements and other outdoor infrastructure upgrades such as ball fields, bathrooms and shelters in the coming years.

Folk called community health “a huge aspect” and a “driving force” or what the park district does.

“We know there’s a benefit to the community through recreation and being out in open space,” Folk said. “I think that impacts everyone in the community. It increases the quality of life of the people we serve.”