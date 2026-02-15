Freezer meals available to support Ogle-Carroll Ag in the Classroom program

The Extension wordmark which uses an Orange Block I outlined in blue and text in blue may only be used on a white background or over a lighter photo. (Provided photo/U of I Extension)

Have you been searching for a way to make dinner preparation simple? Ogle-Carroll Agriculture in the Classroom has a great opportunity to take a night off from cooking.

Order two sets of five meals for a total of 10 meals. These are individual servings. Meals include cheesy hamburger casserole, pulled pork mac and cheese, cheesy chicken enchiladas, chicken bacon ranch pasta and chicken fajitas with peppers and onions.

Cost for the 10 meals is $90 cash or check or $95 by credit card. Proceeds benefit the Ogle-Carroll Ag in the Classroom Program. There are two ways to order:

Mail your name, phone number, number of meal sets (they come in a set of 10 meals), and payment to 811 S. Clay St., Mt. Carroll, IL 61053. Make checks payable to Ogle-Carroll Ag Partnership

Order online at go.illinois.edu/freezermeals

Place your order by 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 3. Meal pickup is March 30 from 4-5 p.m. at the University of Illinois Extension office, 421 W. Pines Road, Oregon. Contact the office at 815-732-2191 or e-mail charbm@illinois.edu with any questions.

Agriculture in the Classroom is a statewide educational program with lessons offered to kindergarten through eighth grade. Its goal is to help students, teachers, and the general public gain greater awareness of the role of agriculture in the economy and society.