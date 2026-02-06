Beauty Collective & Co. holds grand opening for new Rochelle location

Beauty Collective & Co. in Rochelle held a grand opening for its new 1122 Lincoln Highway location on Jan. 18. (Photo provided by Diana Valdez)

Beauty Collective & Co. in Rochelle held a grand opening for its new 1122 Lincoln Highway location Jan. 18.

The location, open since October, is a full-service salon that offers hair color, haircuts, hair extensions, updos, makeup, lashes, facials, all skin services, full body waxing, botox and lip filler, co-owners Diana Valdez and Manuel Arteaga-Salinas said.

Valdez and Arteaga-Salinas, along with a third owner, previously owned Beauty Bar and rented a space at 310 N. Main St. in downtown Rochelle. The building was sold by its owner and Valdez and Arteaga-Salinas decided to get their own space. Many of the stylists and estheticians they worked with at the previous location followed them.

The 1122 Lincoln Highway location was previously office space and renovation work included taking out carpet, knocking down two walls, and plumbing and electric work.

“We were looking for a building and we looked at a lot of different ones in town,” Arteaga-Salinas said. “We couldn’t find one that fit our vision. We found this one and it had a back space we wanted to remodel into a salon. We saw the vision and went with it.”

After the work to bring it to life as a salon, Arteaga-Salinas and Valdez are proud of how the space looks now.

Valdez has been a hair stylist locally for 15 years. Arteaga Salinas has been for 10 years. The co-owners said they’re excited to see where the new space takes the business and its stylists and estheticians.

“I’m excited to grow our business,” Valdez said. “We have a lot of newer stylists that are just starting out. It’ll be interesting to see where we can go from here and how we can help them grow.”

The Beauty Collective & Co. owners are excited to have a full-service salon in Rochelle so residents don’t have to leave town for the services. Valdez said the salon can be a “one-stop shop” for Rochelle residents.

Both Valdez and Arteaga-Salinas take pride in owning their own small business and making it a welcoming space for stylists, estheticians and customers. Booking can be done at beautycollectiveco.glossgenius.com.

The business’s grand opening Jan. 18 was a “surreal moment” for its owners.

“It was nice to see people that day that have been with us for 10-plus years,” Valdez said. “And they’re still here supporting our dreams. This is a safe space for everyone. We want it to be warm and welcoming.”