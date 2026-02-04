Ogle County marriage licenses for January 2026

Ogle County recently released the list of marriage licenses issued in January.

Luke Chernick of Monroe Center and Mya Hildreth of Monroe Center.

Tyler Mocaby of Esmond and Chelsea Sansone of Esmond.

Juan Gonzalez Amezquita of Rochelle and Giovana Garcia of Rochelle.

Samantha Wilton of Davis Junction and Ashley Roussey of Davis Junction.

Jacob Bohm of Polo and Ashly Beavers of Waterman.

Jonathan Derrer of Shannon and Barbara Noble of Shannon.

Juan Hernandez of Rochelle and Carla Zapata Galindo of Rochelle.

Nathan Lee of Rochelle and Nicole Jorgensen of Rochelle.

Timothy Flaharty of Byron and Mary Kirkley of Byron.

Ethan Hoffman of Kirkland and Helen Pfeiffer of Davis Junction.

Derek Moore of Rockford and Jamie Simpson of Rockford.

Scott Shank of Byron and Jamie Wrasse of Byron.

Vincent Cruz of Rockford and Savannah Turen of Rockford.