Rochelle Area Community Foundation announces opening of 2026 grant cycle

The Rochelle Area Community Foundation provides support to area nonprofits through a competitive grant process yearly. It also works with donors from every walk of life from small donations to big donations and everything in between. (Jeff Helfrich)

The Rochelle Area Community Foundation recently announced the opening of its 2026 Community Needs Grant Cycle, beginning Feb. 1.

The annual grant opportunity supports qualified nonprofit agencies, organizations, schools, churches and government or municipal partners serving the Rochelle, Kings, Chana, Lindenwood, Esmond, Steward and Creston areas.

The Community Needs Grant Cycle is a cornerstone of RACF’s mission to strengthen the local community by investing in programs and services that respond to real, evolving needs. Funding is not available to individuals, service clubs, or for-profit entities.

Grant applications must be submitted through RACF’s online grant portal by March 1, at 4 p.m. or before. Applicants can visit RochelleFoundation.org, click on the “Grants” tab, and select “Manage Grant” to log in using existing credentials or create a new account.

To support applicants throughout the process, RACF will host two optional Zoom information sessions to review application requirements, deadlines, and best practices:

Thursday, Feb. 5, at 11:30 a.m. (Meeting ID: 811 2495 7244 Passcode: Nb34c6)

Thursday, Feb. 25, at noon. (Meeting ID: 890 1793 8327 Passcode: 7du0H2)

While attendance is not required, participation is strongly encouraged. To receive a calendar invite, applicants may email director@rochellefoundation.org.

Approved grant recipients will be announced during a communitywide celebration on Wednesday, April 29, from 4-7 p.m. at the Lincoln Arts Center. The event is free and open to the public, with additional details to be shared closer to the date.

Emily Anaya, executive director of the Rochelle Area Community Foundation, emphasized the heart behind the grant cycle.

“The Community Needs Grant Cycle reflects what philanthropy looks like at its best, neighbors helping neighbors. Every application tells a story of commitment, compassion, and hope, and it’s incredibly meaningful to see donor generosity translated into real impact across our communities.”

Yazmin Nambo, president of the RACF Board of Directors, added: “These grants represent more than funding – they represent trust in our local organizations and belief in the people they serve. The Board is proud to support work that strengthens our community today while building a stronger, more resilient future for generations to come.”

For questions regarding the grant process or to learn more about the Rochelle Area Community Foundation, call 815-561-3600 or email director@rochellefoundation.org.