Polo Library to host Hot Chocolate & Soothing Senses event Feb. 12

Youth/adult programs

First Chapter Club

Monday, Feb. 9, from 5-6 p.m. second through fifth graders can attend a reading and discussion group. We will read aloud the first chapter together and discuss it to introduce young readers to different subjects, authors and genres.

Tot Time Tuesdays

Tuesday mornings at 10 a.m. for ages 0 to 3, Thursday afternoons at 3:30 p.m. for pre-K. Social time for the littles and grown ups, many hands-on activities, arts and music, and of course, storytime and a snack.

Dungeons & Dragons for Teens

Thursdays at 5 p.m. Teens and adults are welcome to come and play.

Maker Monday

Monday, Feb. 23, from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Polo Library. The group will be painting.

Adult monthly programs

Book club

Second Fridays, Feb. 13, at 1 p.m. at the Polo Senior Center. Book discussion will be “The Cracked Spine” by Paige Shelton. March’s book discussion will be “Call Your Daughter Home” by Deb Spera.

Book 2 Movie

Third Thursdays, Feb. 19, at 11 a.m. at the Polo Senior Center: Book 2 Movie. Book discussion will be “Chocolate Chip Cookie Murder” by Joanne Fluke. March’s book discussion will be “Rebecca” by Daphne Du Maurier.

Book discussion

Fourth Mondays, Feb. 23, at 1 p.m. at the Polo Library. Book discussion will be “The Match” by Harlan Coben. March’s book discussion will be “Rhythm and Clues” by Olivia Blacke.

Book chat

There is a new weekly book discussion on Book Chat (through Facebook or Instagram). Join the group to discuss what you are reading along with reviews and recommendations.

Genealogy

First Wednesday (5-7 p.m.) and third Saturdays (10 a.m. to noon) monthly: Genealogy assistance (Next date: Saturday, Feb. 21). Donna Baumann will be here to help with genealogy questions or to research genealogy with any resources she has access to.

Stay fit classes

DrumFIT with Terra

First and third Tuesdays, Feb. 3 and 17 from 6-7 p.m. This is a choreographed-type fit class where participants use drum sticks in combination with buckets and exercise ball workout to target various areas of the body, legs and arms. For ages 12 to adult.

Yoga with Becka

Fourth Wednesdays, Feb. 25, 6-7 p.m., downstairs children’s library area. Bring your own yoga mat. Registration is suggested; space is limited.

Pinterest crafts

New class - Wednesday, Feb. 11, 5:30-7 p.m. Signup required. Call the library at 815-946-2713 or text 815-677-3586. This month’s project: Valentine wreath.

Special events

Hot Chocolate & Soothing Senses: Thursday, Feb. 12, 5-7 p.m. Hot Chocolate Bar (make your own); hand paraffin dip by Lillian Noah Salon; oil rollers (make and take); and head and neck massage. All completely complimentary (while supplies last). Cousins Maine Lobster truck will be serving Thursday, Feb. 19, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (card/Apple Pay only).

Special Note

The library will be closed Monday, Feb. 16, for Presidents Day.

Reminder

Visit pololibrary.org to access the online catalog, to see what programs and services are offered and for the latest public events at the library. Call 815-946-2713 for more information.